In what has become an annual tradition in This Space, today we answer the question, “Who’s the best (high school boys) basketball team in the state, regardless of class?”

Last year, at about this time, we answered the same question. Our choice for No. 1 lost a game about 20 minutes after we hit the send button.

It’s an even more daunting, if interesting, task this year, owing (naturally) to the pandemic. Some teams around the state have nearly 20 games in. Some have less than five.

More often than usual, teams have played key games without key players. COVID-19 has all but eliminated extensive travel for most high schools, and thus eliminated non-league, measuring-stick intersectional games between elite teams.

5. Neumann-Goretti (3-1, District 12, 3A, private): N-G was an overwhelming favorite to win the state 3A title when the shutdown came last spring. It lost a lot, but still looks formidable, led by senior guard and Temple signee Hysier Miller.

The Philadelphia Catholic League, by far the best league in the state, only began playing about three weeks ago. The Saints lost by a point to Archbishop Wood Feb. 6.

4. Roman Catholic (3-0, District 12, 6A, private): This would likely have been one of the best teams in the country, except that high-major recruits Jalen Duren and Justice Williams decamped for Monteverde Academy in Florida, and point guard Lynn Greer opted for a prep-school year at IMG Academy, also in Florida.

Unsurprisingly, there have also been transfers in: 6-4 Khalil Farmer, who averaged 18 points and eight rebounds last year at Shipley School, 6-5 Daniel Skillings, 18 and eight last year for St. Joseph’s of New Jersey, and Matija Radnovic, a 6-7 exchange student from Montenegro.

3. Wilson (14-0, District 3, 6A, public): The Bulldogs were rolling when the shutdown came last spring and have kept rolling, behind blue-chip guard Stevie Mitchell, a Marquette signee.

Wilson’s closest games have been a pair of eight-point wins over Berks County league rival Governor Mifflin. The Bulldogs handled rival and traditional power Reading 75-61 last month. The rematch comes Wednesday.

2. Chartiers Valley (15-1, District 7, 5A, public): CV lost to another 5A power and league rival New Castle, by an eye-popping 73-45 Jan. 18.

The Colts got revenge at New Castle Friday with a 77-59 romp behind 42 points by 6-3 guard Braden Reynolds, who made 15 of 21 shots from the field, six of nine from the three-point arc. Reynolds is averaging 26.

1. Archbishop Wood (6-0, District 12, 5A, private): The Vikings have high-level wins over Neumann-Goretti, La Salle and Bonner-Prendergast. They are led by Rahsool Diggins, last year’s 5A state player of the year and a UConn signee.

There’s also a big guy, Daeshon Shepherd, who’s signed with La Salle, and lots of depth and size.

Wood last in the 5A state final in 2019, and was cruising along when the shutdown came last spring.

Others to watch: Name brand Imhotep Charter, now playing up in 5A, is 5-0, with narrow wins over Chester and Chester Charter. Imhotep travels to Reading Friday.

In District One, Plymouth-Whitemarsh rolled to a 12-0 start before being upset by league brethren Wissahickon.

Wissahickon is 8-5, and P-W beat it by 22 in January. …

Reading is 16-1. Its resume beyond the Wilson loss is a strong one, including wins over Mid-Penn Conference toughies Central Dauphin and Harrisburg, Philadelphia charter Math, Civics & Sciences, and two blowouts of Governor Mifflin, which tested Wilson twice. …

Up north in District Two, traditional 5A power Abington Heights (7-1), 6A Scranton and 5A North Pocono have been beaten only by each other. Like almost everyone in the state, they haven’t stepped out of their own area.