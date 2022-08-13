China’s Lin Zhu stopped to take a few pictures with fans Saturday, and signed a few autographs as she walked off the court at the 2022 Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge.

Zhu was all smiles as she interacted with several youths, and with good reason. The 28-year-old from Beijing — currently ranked No. 93 in the world and the top seed at Hempfield recCenter this week — beat Korea’s Na-Lae Han 6-3, 6-4 to advance to Sunday’s championship match. She will face American Elizabeth Mandlik, a winner over No. 5 seed Sophie Waltert.

It’s not Zhu’s first time appearing in a final in Landisville, either. In 2019, she lost to three-time champ Madison Brengle on the Stadium Court 4-6, 7-5.

With Han, Zhu had to work for every point. Both seemed to know each other’s tendencies, and the fact Han, ranked 247th, was playing in her second consecutive semifinals seemed to energize her.

In the first set, Zhu took a 6-3 win. Han went on to score two aces and take the lead in the second set, but Once Zhu evened things at 4-4, she found her groove and went on to win the final two points. Zhu won 16 of 27 service points and 56% of her points as a receiver.

“We have played each other many times, and we know each other very well,” Zhu said. “It was not an easy match, and there were a lot of rallies. I need to be more patient in the game. I was in the finals here in 2019, so I am very happy to be back in them again.”

The Mandlik-Waltert match was a duel between two young up and coming pros, and the stands were packed to watch it.

After Waltert took a 4-3 lead in the first set, the momentum Mandlik got in the next game seemed to carry over. She didn’t allow any points, and in the final two didn’t allow a deuce, winning 6-4.

Mandlik was also ferocious in the second set. She rocketed two aces and was 14 of 20 in first serve points won. After taking a 3-0 lead, Waltert took the next two in close games. But after a short break, the 21-year-old came out to win her fourth and never looked back, taking the set 6-2.

“It was a very tough match,” Waltert said. “We both played good, so I can’t complain. A few points would have made a difference at the end.”

American Sophie Chang won a Koser doubles title in 2017. Hailing from nearby Harford County, Maryland, she has become a fan favorite in Landisville.

“I won my first pro tournament here, and it is such a special place for me,” Chang said. “I only live an hour away, so it’s extra special. I have family here, but feel like the crew here is family. I love it here, and get real excited to play here, so it’s fun.”

In 2022, she has a new partner, Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina, and this week the two have been stellar.

They were the first duo to hit the court in doubles action Saturday, taking on Ohio State grad Francesca Di Lorenzo and standout Marcela Zacharius of Mexico.

After being knotted up a 1-1 in the first set, it seemed Chang and Danilina could do no wrong. They made shots down the baseline, hit lobs, and went on to a 6-1 win. They grabbed a two-game lead in the second set, but Di Lorenzo and Zacharius weren’t ready to go home. The feisty duo fought for three more points before Chang and Danilina took a 6-3 win.

“We definitely had to play tough to win comfortably today,” Chang said. “I know both of them, they are both good players, and we knew we had to bring it.”

Last year’s doubles champion, Hanna Chang, and her partner, Makenna Jones, fell just short of earning a final bid as they fell to Korean teammates Na-Lea Han and Su-Jong Jang. It was the first time they paired together, and they didn’t go down without a fight.

“They were much more experienced than us, it was my first time playing with Makenna, and they have been playing years together,” Chang said. “We had a good time together, and it was about enjoying the moment. We could also feel the crowd behind us.”

After falling in the first set 6-4, with each point, they scored, the crowd got louder. The two bounced back to win the second set 6-3, before falling 10-5 in the tiebreaker.

“We did a great job of coming together having not played a match before, and that team I heard they played a lot together,” Jones said. “So to almost beat them is awesome. They showed some maturity in the third, and I think It was just some bad luck and inexperience.”