Once again, a USTA Pro Circuit $100,000 event comes to Lancaster County as the Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge returns this week to Landisville. The annual event at the Hempfield recCenter, featuring some of the top tennis talents in the world, is free to the public. It begins at 10 Monday morning and runs through Sunday.

“Once Monday rolls around, I think it is going to be pretty exciting,” tournament director Wilson Pipkin said last week. “There are always good players here looking to move up in the world, play in the U.S. Open, and we are happy they are here.”

People to watch

Over the years, the tournament has jump-started the careers of many world-class tennis players, including Emma Raducanu (2021), who went on a month later to win the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows.

More recently, Ons Jabeur finished as a finalist at Wimbledon for the second year in a row, while Beatriz Haddad Maia recently reached a career high of world No. 10 in singles.

The 2023 Tournament will also feature a new winner, as 2022 victor Lin Zhu of China does not return.

But another rising Chinese star, Xinyu Wang, this year's top seed, looks to duplicate Zhu’s feat. Wang ranks 70th in the world but is 26th in doubles. In June, along with Su-Wei Hsieh of Chinese Taipei, Wang won the doubles title at the French Open.

Don’t count out American Caroline Dolehide, who made it to the Koser quarterfinals last year. A few weeks ago, she teamed up with Zhuai Zhang of China and made it to the semifinals at Wimbledon. She did the same thing last year at the U.S. Open last year with Great Britain’s Storm Hunter as a partner.

Another one of the more notable players this year who will fight for that slot is another American, Taylor Townsend. The seventh-ranked doubles player in the world, she and her partner Leleh Fernandez of Canada fell to Wang at the French Open, and in singles, she has 12 career wins.

Other top bets

Rebecca Peterson, the top player from Sweden, will be playing in Landisville. She made waves earlier this summer by coming out of qualifiers to make the fourth round of the tough Indian Wells tournament.

Another American, Madison Brengle, comes to town looking for a fourth Koser title. She made the second round of Wimbledon in July and has played in all the majors this year.

Japan has a contender in Mai Hontama. The 23-year-old made it to the third round of the French Open and won her group at the Billie Jean King Cup earlier this summer. Mexico’s Marcela Zacarias, who made it to the second round out of qualifiers last year, is another returnee who charged up the crowds.

But don’t be surprised if American Robin Anderson makes some noise. The 30-year-old, who hails from New Jersey, is a fan favorite in Landisville and won the event in 2011.

One notable player who will be missing is Elizabeth Mandlik. Last year’s runner-up, the daughter of Hall of Famer Hana Mandlikova opted out Friday. She will instead be playing in the Rogers Cup in Canada.

Koser happenings

Play Monday and Tuesday begins at 10 a.m., with a luncheon Tuesday at Blue Collar restaurant celebrating inspiring women.

Wednesday through Sunday, the Koser begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday brings the first two feature matches, starting at 5:30 p.m. They will be followed by high school night, with a game of Around the World by local high school teams for bragging rights.

Friday is kids day (for ages 4 to 14) from 10:30-11:30 a.m., with activities and a meet the pros event. During Saturday’s semifinals, it will be USTA Membership appreciation day, and the Koser Scholarships will be announced.

Local flavor

Lancaster County will have one representative in the tourney this year, with Carolina Cuevas Bucio added to the lineup as one of three wild cards.

Bucio, a native of Mexico, currently serves as the assistant racquets director at Lancaster Country Club and will be a wild card qualifier. While in college at Lynn University, Cuevas Bucio rose as high as the 10th-ranked player in NCAA Division II.

The other two wild cards are Olivia Dorner and Sophia Chang.

Dorner, a sophomore at Penn State, won 17 matches as a freshman and had nine doubles wins competing at all three positions. She was a two-time PIAA champion in singles from South Williamsport.

Chang has become a fan favorite at Koser, where she has participated in every tournament since 2013. Last year, along with Anna Danilina, she won the doubles title.