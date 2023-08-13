Xinyu Wang’s smile is contagious, and it was hard not to notice it Sunday afternoon at the Mercedes Benz Stadium Court at the Hempfield recCenter.

First, she stopped to take photos with her two dogs, who travel everywhere with her, before moving over to do the same and sign autographs with fans as she walked off the court at the 2023 Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge in Landisville.

Wang had good reason to be happy — the 21-year-old, who hails from Shenzhen, China — had just taken an impressive 6-2, 6-3 win over Delaware’s Madison Brengle.

“I’m pretty happy with my performance today. It was my best match of the tournament,” Wang said. “My team here this week (her coaches, including Aleksandar Slovic) have been really supportive and positive because there were some long matches this week. Today, I heard the fans cheering for me, and it was really nice.”

It was the first time Wang had appeared in a final in Landisville, but she is no stranger to big wins.

Earlier this summer, Wang — who once held the world junior No. 2 ranking — teamed up with Su-wei Hsieh to win a Grand Slam doubles title at the French Open.

Against Brengle on Sunday, the title match took just one hour and 17 minutes to complete, but it didn’t come without some scrappy play. Brengle, 33, was looking to even the score for a loss she took against Wang in Columbus, Ohio, two years ago — the only other time the two had met — and played hard until the end.

Like Wang, Brengle is no stranger to big-time competition, having beaten notable players such as Serena Williams and Iga Swiatek in her career.

Brengle also had won her previous three finals appearances (2013, 2018 and 2019) in Landisville.

Brengle struck first, winning on a second break point to win the first game. She also won the second game. Yet Wang, behind some aggressive play and a strong forehand, took the first set in just 33 minutes.

In the second set, Brengle jumped to an early lead. Wang came back to win the next five. Brengle then showed her scrappy play in a quick set, making things 5-3.

All week, Wang, had trouble closing out matches quickly, and it appeared things could be heading that way again.

In the last set, holding the advantage, she powered a serve down the line for an ace, one of two on the day, for the win.

“I had played Madison before, so I knew I had to be really aggressive from the beginning,” Wang said. “I knew if she got in a rally, she is good at it, so I had to take over the control. The last time I played her, I was 3-love down, but I came back. So I didn’t think too much about the score. She started to play better, so I upped my game.”

What was interesting in the match was that Brengle dominated first serves in, hitting on 49 of 57, but point-wise off them, the players knotted up at 43%. The difference was break point, where Wang was 6 of 14, and winning points off of second serves, where Wang hit 75% while Brengle was at 50%.

“It was my first final since I broke a rib. I missed the whole clay court season, basically,” Brengle said. “But it is all good. It was lovely having the crowds behind me, and I was happy to make the final.”

Wang heads to Cincinnati this week before going to New York for the U.S. Open. Brengle — who moved up to 98th in the world after the week in Landisville — will head home to Delaware for a rest and to see family. From there, she will also travel to Flushing Meadows for the Open.