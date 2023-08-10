Could the 2023 Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge at Hempfield recCenter in Landisville have a Cinderella story brewing?

Time will tell, but unseeded Mary Stoiana has become a fan favorite this week as she has advanced to the quarterfinal round. Stoiana upset No. 5 Simona Waltert on Wednesday, then, under the lights on the stadium court Thursday, took down fellow American Madison Sieg.

The 20-year-old Stoiana, who hails from Connecticut, has Central Pennsylvania ties, as her grandmother, Dorris Morrone, lives in Mechanicsburg, and her older sister and niece also live in the Cumberland Valley.

“I’m staying with my grandmother, so I am super grateful I get to see them,” Stoiana said after Thursday’s 7-5, 6-3 victory over Sieg. “We have gotten a lot of support from some of the local people here, so it’s been nice.”

That support was evident in the match against Seig, where every time she did something, the roars were loud. Stoiana, who’ll face former champ Madison Brengle on Friday, had three aces Thursday, won five of eight break points, and was torrid with her first serve, nailing 65% of them. She would win the second set with a big hit down the left side.

“I tried to stay on the gas the whole time,” Stoiana said. “I noticed early on if I wasn’t taking control of the points, she was dictating things. I tried to keep it simple and go back to the basics.”

Stoiana, who has been playing the game since age 4, will be a huge story if she wins.

Unlike most of the other players in this year’s Koser field, she still is a college player, attending Texas A&M. She hasn’t played many tournaments this year as a pro, and this is her last of the summer. Stoiana heads back to school next week.

“I’m about to go back for my third year because I feel like college has taught me so much,” the sports management major said. “I have played so many matches in two years. You learn how to compete. You are playing for more than yourself. You are playing for your teammates and your school, so it teaches you to compete super hard and stay on it. And the amount of resources you get in college? Who doesn’t want that.”

Weather makes for a long Day 4

Mexico’s Renata Zarazua and Japan’s Mai Hontama kicked off the Koser singles action at 11 Thursday morning, but once again, Mother Nature tossed a wrench into things. Zarazua had jumped out to a 4-2 lead before things went into a delay. Once play resumed, Zarazua went on to a 6-2, 6-1 win.

Unlike other sporting events at other venues, weather conditions mean it could take some time for play to resume.

There are no tarps, either, but when Thursday’s rain stopped at around 1:37 p.m., the staff helped get play going by 3 p.m., which was amazing, considering how wet the courts were.

In addition to push squeegees, staff also worked a number of push air blowers, on lines that were quite slippery. Hand-held blowers —a machine that’s part squeegee with a powerful vacuum — were brought out to help the drying efforts exponentially.

“On a hard court, you have few seconds, grass it immediately, and clay, you can keep going,” ITF supervisor Marc Bell said of when a tournament decides to pull players. “Once it stops raining, we go. It took an hour and a half for four courts, which is phenomenal. (There’s) a big crew, a big staff, and decent materials to clean the courts. I was pleased.”

Solid singles

No. 3 seed Caroline Dolehide was looking good Thursday. She won two close 6-4, 6-4 sets over France’s Elsa Jacquemot. She was fantastic with her first serve, winning nearly 90 percent of her points on them.

“I thought I played solid overall,” Dolehide said. “I liked my game the entire time and my competitive mindset for every point. I think being in the present and playing my style really worked today.”

Top-seeded Xinyu Wang of China got a scare from the United States’ Mccartney Kessler in the first set, advancing with an ace on her way to a 6-4, 6-4 win. It was much of the same in the second set. Kessler scored three aces, but the difference was Wang taking every break point.

Allie Kiick, who was unseeded and had a memorable first three matches, fell on Thursday. Kiick dropped one of the longer matches of the day — 1 hour, 43 minutes — to No. 8 Sujeong Jang by a 6-4, 6-3 count.

“I was kind of all over the place today,” Kiick said. “I was mishitting everything, and my timing was off. It honestly wasn’t great tennis on my side of the net today.”

Ukraine’s Ganna Poznikhirenko gave former champ Brengle, this year’s fourth seed, a scare early on. Brengle had to battle to win the first set 7-5 before romping in the second for a 6-1 win.

Play at the Koser resumes at 11 Friday morning, with Zarazua hitting the stadium court against Jang.