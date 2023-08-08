Ganna Poznikhirenko looked at the blue sky in Landisville, pointed to the clouds with a smile and noted how beautiful it was following her win at the Koser Tennis Challenge.

It’s something most in Lancaster County would take for granted, but not the 29-year-old, who is from Ukraine and still has family in Kyiv.

“Here, when you see the blue sky and peaceful city, you can’t imagine what is happening there,” Poznikhirenko said. “But once it affects your family or hometown, your perspective of life changes a lot.”

Poznikhirenko remembers the day she found out about the war like it was yesterday. She was playing in Kazakhstan and got a text from her mother.

“We were expecting, but didn’t believe,” Poznikhirenko said. “It was 2022 and I was hoping we could find a diplomatic way and not have to use weapons, so I was naive. Some people were prepared. But I was not. Mentally, I died that day. Emotionally, it affected me so much.”

Many of her friends’ parents would go off to fight for their country.

“Not my family, but I know fathers and parents of my friends who are fighting,” Poznikhirenko said. “Also, Ukraine tennis stars Alex Dolgopolov and Sergiy Stakhovsky used to be top tennis players and went to the battlefield. A lot of athletes did that.”

Poznikhirenko would return to Kyiv for a month in June of 2022.

“It’s good when there are no explosions. In the east side and south, there are always explosions because they have the heavy equipment there,” Poznikhirenko said. “The other part of Ukraine, they don’t have the heavy weapons, but they strike by air with missiles.”

She spoke of that feeling.

“It was the best and scariest of times,” Poznikhirenko said of being back in Kyiv. “When you are in Ukraine, and every morning you open your eyes, you are like, wow, I woke up because usually the Russians do terror at night and are striking buildings.”

When Poshnikhirenko left at the end of June, it was with a suitcase and her racquets. What she had seen and heard greatly affected her, and because of it, she lost her rankings.

“Emotionally, I couldn’t play and I lost my ranking, so I was traveling from hotel to hotel in different countries,” Poznikhirenko said. “You become paranoid. It was thunder one day and you couldn’t tell what sound it was, or people shutting a door loud. People saw how I acted weird to some noises, but I am better emotionally now.”

Today she has found a home in Texas with a good core group of friends and playing the game she loves well.

“I wanted to build something for my future in my home, which I was doing in my city and my country,” Poznikhirenko said. “But Russians took everything away from me. And I went to another country, here in the U.S., and the Americans are helping me and supporting me. I feel safe in this country. But it is tough to start from zero.”

Poznikhirenko beat the odds again, as she advanced to the first round of the Koser main draw today from the 13th-seeded slot with a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5 win over the United States’ Ava Markham. On Monday, she downed Samantha Crawford 6-4, 6-3.

“It means a lot. I play for Ukraine and Ukrainians,” Poznikhirenko said. “This is my stage, my field, and I want to support the Ukrainian people and stay united.”

She is paired with Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima and will be joined by fellow Ukrainian Yulia Starodubtseva, who has a tough one, against top seed Xinyu Wang of China. Kateryna Voludko plays the final match of the night on the stadium court in a doubles competition with Sahaja Yamalapalli.