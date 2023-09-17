I met the most interesting man.

Every year my wife and I attend the Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge tournament, held at the Hempfield recCenter. I always wear my St. Louis Cardinals baseball cap for protection from the sun.

As I was walking towards the bleachers, I heard a voice from behind me ask; “Are you from St Louis?” I turned around and saw the United States Tennis Association chair umpire walking towards me. I replied, “I am from St. Louis, however, I have lived in East Hempfield for the past 35 years.”

He asked me if I was a Cardinal fan, and I told him that I was, indeed. He said that he was from Kansas City, and that he was a huge Royals fan. It just so happened that the Cardinals were playing the Royals that evening, and I invited him to our house to watch the game and enjoy a few beers.

And so, I met Nick Flentie.

After watching about four innings of the game, I asked Nick where, specifically, he lived in Kansas City. He told me that he was born and raised in Kansas City, but he currently lives in Hawaii on the island of Maui.

“Holy cow,” I replied; that must really be an expensive place to live.

Nick said that living the way he does is quite economical. Nick told me that his home is a 2013 Dodge Caravan that he parks near Charley Young Beach in Maui. The minivan does not have a kitchen or a bathroom, just a blow-up mattress.

He uses the bathroom facilities at the beach to shower and for his personal hygiene. He buys his food from the local grocery store and shops after 5 p.m. when the prepared food is 50% off. He visits the library every day to charge his cell phone and laptop computer.

Since Nick is traveling about 80% of the time, he only lives in Maui a few days a month. Nick is a chair umpire at Wimbledon, the U.S. Open, and the Australian Open, as well as numerous other tennis tournaments every year.

He never works at the French Open because it conflicts with the NCAA tennis Championship which he loves to work as a chair umpire.

I asked Nick if being a chair umpire for the United States Tennis Association was really a career occupation. He told me that he is not an employee of the association, but rather an independent contractor. This means that he has no health insurance, no retirement plan or any other benefits.

Given these facts, Nick will probably not remain with the association long term. Nick will probably go back to teaching high school political science soon.

After his junior year in high school, Nick went on an exchange program with eight other students to Japan. Nick is conversant in Japanese and became the mouthpiece for the other students. Nick graduated from Kansas State University in 2004 with a degree in political science.

After graduation Nick went to work for the governor of Kansas in Topeka. While working for the governor, he had interaction with a group of protesters who were advocating for independent living for adults with disabilities.

The director was so impressed with Nick that he offered him a job. Nick was soon working for the Coalition for Independence, an NGO. A year later Nick was teaching world history in high school, and also wrote grants for Kansas State University.

Tennis was always an interest, and as a hobby, he worked as an official at kids’ tournaments and college matches.

In 2012 Nick was selected to attend an umpiring school, and shortly after that, the United States Tennis Association offered him a position as chair umpire. Nick was set to work at the U.S. Open earlier this month; we planned on getting together in New York.

After flying back to Maui from the Koser tournament, Nick found his minivan was not touched by the wildfires.

Nick indicated that Lancaster was one of the most enjoyable tournaments he has worked, and he looks forward to returning next year.

My wife and I hope he does return, so we can learn more about him and all the adventures in his life.

The author lives in East Hempfield Township.

