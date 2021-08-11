Sophie Chang could have gone home from the Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge at the Hempfield recCenter on Tuesday.

However, the 24-year-old pro got a second chance when Vavara Lepchenko had to withdraw.

Despite falling in gut-wrenching fashion in her singles match against Darla Snigur of the Ukraine on Tuesday, Chang received what they call the “lucky loser wildcard” and returned on Wednesday.

Granted a second chance, Chang, who hails from nearby Havre De Grace, Maryland, made the most of it, topping Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya 7-6, 7-5 to advance to Thursday’s second round against Beatriz Haddad Maja of Brazil.

“I am not sure I would describe it as new life,” she said. “It’s just, ‘OK, I get another day and another opportunity to work on my game.’ I didn’t know what was going to happen today until after the match, now I get another chance tomorrow.”

Still, Chang had to do a quick-shift mentally after Tuesday’s singles loss in the morning and doubles loss in the afternoon. She found out she would return following that doubles match.

“I thought I probably won’t get in. I live close by so I would just drive home and make it a leisurely day,” she said. “All of a sudden, it was, ‘You are in, you’re on the schedule.’ At first I was really surprised, then I was excited.

“There was a challenge that after you feel the disappointment of losing two close matches, you have to immediately put yourself in the zone. I just have to go forward confident and get right into the mental state of mind to be successful.”

Against Kalinskaya, Chang siezed the second chance. With her powerful serve working, she won the first set. Although she trailed 5-4 in the second, an ace got her rolling and she tied the set at 5-all, then broke her opponent with a brilliant backhand down the line.

Another ace helped her get to triple match point and she finished in style, 50-love.

“It definitely helps when you get some points off your serve, especially in the heat, getting short points,” Chang said. “Sometimes the percentages aren’t going to be up and some days they are. Today was a day it really helped me.”

It was also great to get another opportunity at one of her favorite events. Chang has played in the Koser Tournament every year since 2013, with the exception of the canceled 2020 edition. She’s come a long way from the 15-year-old amateur who began her career at the Koser, where she won the doubles championship in 2017.

“This is the first pro tournament I have played in. It’s very special,” she said. “(Koser tourney director Wilson Pipkin) does such a great job. He makes it feel like home."

Plus, playing close to home has other benefits. Chang’s mom, and 10-week-old German Shepherd puppy made the trek north to watch her play.

Still, good or bad, Chang’s incredible disposition and infectious smile show on and off the court.

“I am really grateful for my opportunities. I’ve had a really good life so there’s a lot to be happy about,” she said. “The passion for me has grown. It’s been a really interesting and unique path. I feel like my enjoyment of the sport has grown more than I ever thought it could.”