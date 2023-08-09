If Allie Kiick had a nickname, it might well be “The Comeback Kid.”

Her path to the USTA Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge at Landisville’s Hempfield recCenter, where her 6-2, 6-4 win over Nefisa Berberovic on Wednesday put her in the quarterfinals Thursday, has been an incredible journey, one in which many players may have hung up their rackets long before now.

It was a journey that started in 2015 after being misdiagnosed with a bone bruise and ultimately forced her to miss nearly four years of tennis.

Initially told to take a year off, Kiick’s mother Mary, a former professional softball player, urged her to go a different route, and a knee specialist found the injury was worse. Kiick — who splits time between Florida and NewJersey, but has Lancaster County ties through her grandfather — had blown holes in her cartilage, requiring invasive surgery. It was replaced with the cartilage of a cadaver, doctors plugging in pieces like a puzzle.

From the moment a patient decides to do this, it’s a year of recovery, with six to eight weeks of being non-weight bearing. Kiick had to have procedures done on both knees, and they had to be done a year apart.

“My mom was with me by my side through every surgery, and she was my rock,” Kiick said Wednesday. “And surrounding myself with great people was what helped get me through. I had a great family and great friends. Being away from the sport was difficult. I was out basically for four years and didn’t know what my future looked like at that point. And to come back and play? I wasn’t sure if my knees would hold up, so that is very hard.”

In between surgeries, Kiick was diagnosed with something even scarier — skin cancer.

“I was fortunate that we caught it super early, so I didn’t have to go through treatment,” Kiick said. “But obviously, the initial call I got was the most difficult thing because when you hear you have any kind of cancer, you immediately associate that with death. So I was scared.

“But on the flip side, it was such an eye-opener for me that tennis is such a small thing in life. So instead of putting so much emphasis on the sport and doing well, I found more joy in it.”

If Kiick’s last name sounds familiar, it should.

Her father Jim, who died in 2020, was a two-time Super Bowl champion and Miami Dolphins legend. Known for his rugged toughness, Kiick once played a game with a broken toe, broken finger and a hip pointer.

Her grandfather, George, was a gridiron legend himself.

An Ephrata alumnus who played football under William Derr for some of the first teams at the school, George Kiick became the first of Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney’s men to have played with real battle scars. (The other, of course, is Rocky Bleier, who got his wounds in the Vietnam War.)

After playing for legendary coach Jock Sutherland for a year in 1940, George Kiick set his football days aside to serve with the Second Armored Division as a lieutenant during World War II under the command of Gen. George Patton.

He earned the third-highest military honor — a silver star for gallantry, to go with a purple heart. He came back to play six more games for the Steelers in 1945.

So her toughness and grittiness on the court should come as no surprise.

“It’s always my dad people talk about, but my grandfather played for the Steelers,” Allie Kiick said with a smile. “Unfortunately, I don’t know too much about him because I was too young. But my mom always said he was a tough man, and I guess it got passed down.”

Kiick will be the first to joke she also inherited another family trait.

“I have the good old Kiick attitude,” she would say with a laugh. “I can be a bit hard on myself and am a perfectionist, and that is definitely my dad.”

Yet watching her go back and forth on the court, Kiick seems quite the opposite, almost reserved.

“I am pretty chill off the court ... but on it, I am very hard on myself,” she said. “I’m very respectful to other players, but you don’t see me being that positive on my side of the net, and that is the Kiick in me.

“My dad was the same way. And when he came to see my play, me and him, would get into arguments because I double-faulted twice or something like that, and I would be yelling back at him. Looking back, it was funny? ... Crazy? ... But that definitely is a Kiick.”

Those moments proved to be some of the most helpful of her career.

“That is probably one of the things I miss most about him,” Kiick said of her father. “He understood what it was like to play at the highest level of the game. And not only did he do that, he was one of the best of his time. So I think he was always able to relate with me and where I was coming from, especially after a loss, when most people don’t know the feeling.”

Today she plays with pain every match, having osteoarthritis in both knees and holes under her kneecaps. But her drive and determination have made all the difference. There have been other breaks in action for Kiick due to pain.

That included last October, where before the latest medical issue was corrected, Kiick thought her career might be over. She took a well-paying job as a teacher at Country Club in Aspen to keep in shape and earn money.

“I’m training at 10,000 feet now, and that is tough,” Kiick said. “When I got here, I had one day to adjust to sea level. But when I think everything is going wrong, that is when I thrive. I’m in pain every day, but I manage it.

“There are days when on a scale of 10 when I can’t walk, they are a nine and I struggle. The love for the game and maybe Voltaren (an arthritis pain relief gel) keeps me going.”