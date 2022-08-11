Robin Anderson is no stranger to success at the Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge. In 2010, Anderson, who lives in Atlanta, took home the singles championship.

So it should be no surprise that she has been a fan favorite over the years. And so far in 2022, she hasn’t let the crowds down, winning all her matches at Landisville’s Hempfield recCenter.

“I feel like these are kind of home courts to me; I have been coming here so many years now, so it feels good,” Anderson said. “And because I have been coming here so many times, I know a lot of people here, and it’s nice they come out and support me. They are so nice.”

Anderson, coached by her father, Denom, has routinely played in Grand Slam events like Wimbledon and is having a solid 2022, winning the Orlando W60. She has also beaten a number of top-100 players.

“This year, I got to play in the main draw of the Australian Open, and it was probably the highlight of my career,” Anderson said. “It’s been a pretty up-and-down career. But in the last three years, I have done better. And this year, I have been consistently around the 137 to 160 (ranking), so I’ve been doing OK.”

Asked about her success so far in the Koser, Anderson laughed.

“Honestly, I have no idea. I’m just trying to survive,” Anderson said, mentioning the heat that has been a constant issue for the players this year. “I think for me, it’s just that I am playing longer matches. But honestly, I am out there just trying to enjoy it.”

Anderson will play in the singles quarterfinal round at 10 Friday morning against top-seeded Lin Zhu. She’ll have a turn at doubles later in the day with her partner, Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands.

“My mindset is to just go out and play every point, try to stay in the moment and see what happens,” Anderson said. “I’m just happy to be playing some more matches. I never thought I’d be playing the game this long, but I’ve really enjoyed playing it, and glad I have done it as long as I have.”

U.S. success

Thursday’s Koser action featured a few upsets, more solid play, and a number of Americans advancing. Also, for the first time this week, there was no interruption of play, meaning all of Friday’s quarterfinal matches will start on time.

The longest match Thursday proved to be a will of the body, as Megan Manasse of the United States, a five-time All-American at Cal, currently ranked 463, gave one of the top players in the draw, Kristina Mladenovic of France, a run for her money.

In a duel that lasted three hours and 17 minutes, Manasse, who had the crowd behind her, took the first set 7-6, then fell 6-2 in the second. After taking a 4-2 lead in the final set, where the two battled back and forth with deuce and advantages going both ways, Mladenovic pulled it out with a 7-6 (1) win.

“Kiki, she is a Grand Slam winner in doubles, and I was excited to have the opportunity to play her,” Manasse said. “I had my chances, but she kept her head down and took care of business when she needed to. Hopefully, I will get a chance to play her again for redemption.”

Mladenovic, who has been ranked as high as 10th in the world — she is currently at 110 — said interruptions in play haven’t helped her cause, but she is still pleased with her play.

“It was suspended yesterday and a tough one. She played well, and I was happy to pull through,” Mladenovic said. “It was my first match on hard courts after playing on clay, and I saved a couple of match points, so it gives me good feelings.”

Those feelings didn’t last long. Elizabeth Mandlik, the daughter of Hall-of-Famer Hanna Mandlikova, easily took home a 6-0, 6-2 win in Mladenovic’s next match, one of the bigger upsets of the Koser thus far.

In quarterfinal action Friday, Mandlik will face another top world player, Katarzyna Kawa. The Polish standout previously bested Nigina Abduraimova of Uzbekistan.

Caroline Dolehide continued her stellar play, downing fellow American Hibah Shaikh 6-4, 6-5 to advance to the quarters.

In doubles, Francesca Di Lorenzo, an Ohio State graduate, teamed up with the fiery Marcela Zacharias of Mexico to win their match 6-4, 6-2 over Yuriko Lily Miyazaki and Jessie Rompies.

“We had a lot of fun out there. We played smart and were super solid,” Di Lorenzo said. “We are both pretty feisty, which makes it fun out there, and it doesn’t seem like too much pressure on each other. I love coming to Landisville. There are a lot of top players here.”

Sophie Chang of the U.S. teamed with Ana Danilina of Kazatan to post a 6-3 7-5 win. Fellow American Sabrina Santamaria teamed with Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove of the Netherlands for a 6-0, 6-2 win, while Hanna Chang and Makenna Jones won by walkover. Other notable winners Thursday included Na-Lae Han of Korea and fifth seed Simona Waltert of Switzerland, who overcame an injury to eke out a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 win over Iryna Shymanovich.