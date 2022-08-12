Elizabeth Mandlik’s smile is contagious, but on the court it’s her play that has been turning heads, especially in the past two weeks, as she’s been on fire.

Last week, Mandlik, who has three ITF 25K titles to her name, pushed world No. 4 Paula Badosa to a decisive third-set tiebreaker in her WTA debut.

And at this week’s Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge at Hempfield recCenter in Landisville, she’s knocked off two seeded players. First, it was No.2 Kristina Mladenoviv. Then, on Friday, she downed eighth-seeded Katarzyna Kawa of Poland 6-0, 5-7, 6-4 to propel her into Saturday’s semifinal round, where she’ll meet Simona Waltart.

“I just played Kris the right way and found out what her weaknesses are,” Mandlik said. “And today, I just kept fighting. I’m super excited about tomorrow. Hopefully, it keeps going.”

Her success on the court should come as no surprise. Mandlik is the daughter Hall-of-Famer and four-time Grand Slam champion Hana Mandlikova, who Mandlik calls her biggest influence.

But Mandlik also says the sport was never pushed on her. Surprisingly, tennis wasn’t even Mandlik’s first choice. Her mother put Mandlik and her brother, who plays at Oklahoma, in other sports. She tried soccer, gymnastics and really wanted to ski.

She picked up her first racket at the age of 7, but stopped at 9 before hitting the court again nearly a year later. And, after winning a few matches, she hasn’t stopped since.

While many may try to compare her to her mother, Mandlik is her own person. While she talks to her mother after every match, Mandlik doesn’t feel any pressure when someone says the sport is in her blood. Instead, she’ll tell you it’s about hard work and her own destiny.

There is a motto she lives by: “It’s the will, not the skill.”

“That is important to me because a lot of people compare me to my mom and it’s you have the skill you should be good,” Mandlik said. “I don’t look at it that way. I’m not tall. I’m not big. I have to move around the court fast. I have to create power, change up the game and try to take the ball early. So it's not the skill. It's the will, and it has nothing to do with my mom.”

Waltart is Mandik’s next test. Ranked 135 in the world, it will be Waltart’s first semi in a 100K Pro Circuit. The 21-year-old also overcame slight foot discomfort to win Friday.

“Yesterday, it hurt a lot. Today I taped it before the match. It's still a little uncomfortable,” Waltart said. “As an athlete, your body always hurts somewhere. I’m very happy with my match today. I moved good and think I played really great today.”

Zhu beats former champ Anderson

In the first quarterfinal match Friday, former Koser champion Robin Anderson, gave top-seeded Lin Zhu of China all she could handle. Despite Zhu hitting the ball near the lines, she won the first set 7-5. In the second, Anderson kept things close, ultimately falling 6-2 before Zhu closed things out with a 6-0 win.

“That was a very tough match, although I did a lot better than I thought I would,” Anderson said. “We played a lot of games that were really close in the second set, but I didn’t get to convert, and in the third set, she just outplayed me, even when I was attacking. The crowd helped me a lot.”

Zhu will play Korea’s Na-Lae Han, a 6-4, 7-6 (1) winner over American Caroline Dolehide, to open up Saturday's semifinal action on the Stadium Court at 11 a.m.

Chang looks to defend

Last year Hanna Chang won the Koser doubles championship with Alexa Glatch. This year she is partnered with Makenna Jones, and the bond the two have made in a short period has parlayed into instant success.

“It’s a bit of a shocker for me. I did not expect to come back to the semis again,” Chang said. “But it feels great to go back into the finals and maybe have a shot at the title.”

During quarterfinal action, the two exchanged fist bumps were constantly smiling, and the chemistry during their 6-3, 7-5 win over Ariane Hartona and Anderson was as if they had played for years.

“It’s good to keep it light. I think I’ve learned that throughout my years,” Jones said. “It helps you play better throughout the match and enjoy your partner. We already talked about things we are going to do better tomorrow.”

The two will next face Korean Han La-Lae and Sujeong Jang, who took a 6-1, 6-3 win over Kazakhstan’s Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove and the U.S.’s Sabrina Santamaria.

Di Lorenzo and Zacharias pull upset

Another doubles team that has meshed well during this week is that of former Ohio State standout Francesca Di Lorenzo and Mexico’s Marcels Zacharias. The two knocked off China’s Zhu and Xinyan Han 7-6 (8), 6-1.

“It was so much fun to be out there,” Zacharias said. “We are very good friends, and that is what makes it very easy to play. I think we complement each other good and are super supportive. The first set was tough, and then the second, we just pulled away and played better.”

Next up for the duo are Sophie Chang and Ana Danilina of Kazakhstan, who took a 5-7, 6-1, 10-8 win over Ingrid Martins Gamarra and Emily Webley-Smith.