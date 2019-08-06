At the young age of 23, there isn’t much Victoria Duval hasn’t faced.
She overcame a battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma before her 19th birthday, and has fought her way back onto the tennis court from a litany of injuries — most recently a stress fracture in her left foot compounded by a partial ligament tear in her right ankle that left her inactive from October until June.
This week, she’s on the tennis courts at the Hempfield Recreation Center at the Koser Challenge, hoping to climb her way back up the WTA rankings, where she previously sat as high as No. 87.
And she isn’t shy about what she hopes to achieve.
“I want to be able to Wimbledon,” Duval said. “That’s my absolute dream. It’s one of my favorite tournaments.
“I’m still driven to accomplish everything I’ve hoped to accomplish since I was little.”
Playing in just her sixth tournament since returning from injury, Duval — a wild card entry ranked No. 442 in the world — has taken a step forward.
She cruised by both of her opponents in the qualifying draw, dropping just one game against Alexandra Riley on Monday before defeating Ashley Kratzer Tuesday afternoon, 6-2, 6-3, to earn a place in the singles main draw.
Duval, a Miami native, relied on her serve to get the win over Kratzer. She remained composed on a hot August day, while Kratzer was visibly frustrated with her play.
“I was really focused from the first ball and I thought I played really well,” Duval said.
Seeking reprieve from the sun in some shade provided by a large tree, Duval said she’s feeling good physically, despite dealing with the heat.
Her conditioning showed when she played her second match of the day later on, earning a doubles win alongside Caitlin Whoriskey over Varvara Gracheva and Katarina Zavatska, 6-4, 6-4.
For her, remaining healthy is the goal in the short term.
“I haven’t had that luxury in a long time,” Duval said.
She hasn’t lost the competitive drive that once made her an exciting young name in American tennis.
Duval earned singles wins at the US Open and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2014, and feels driven to get back to that stage despite the adversity she’s dealt with throughout her career.
“The goals I’ve set for myself are still the same,” she said. “Even though I’ve faced obstacle after obstacle, I still want to give myself the best chance to achieve those goals.”
Notes
The opening round of the doubles main draw was slowed by a bit of rain in the Lancaster area Tuesday evening, but even that didn’t drain the resolve of some of the events underdogs.
The third- and fourth-seeded duos both went down, as Haley Carter and Jamie Loeb defeated Harriet Dart and Yanina Wickmayer, 6-4, 6-7, 10-4; and Vladica Babic and Ena Shibahara upset Alison Bai and Elixane Lechemia 6-3, 6-1.
After the conclusion of the qualifying draw, the main singles draw will feature 12 Americans when it begins in earnest Wednesday.
The only main singles draw match played Tuesday saw one of them go home early, though, as Ayano Shimizu beat Katherine Fahey in three sets.