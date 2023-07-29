Leah Rutt Barber, Lauren Stauffer and David Schlosser will be inducted into the Lancaster County Tennis Hall of Fame during the 2023 Gala on Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Blue Collar Restaurant at Four Seasons Golf Club. They will be joined by Jeff Kitsock, who will receive the Richard Green Community Service Award.

Barber graduated from Lancaster Christian School and played for McCaskey High School under a cooperative agreement.

She was a two-time Division II National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association All-American at Dallas Baptist University and a member of the Dallas Baptist NCCAA national championship team in 2011. In 2014, she helped lead the Patriots to the NCCAA finals.

She was the school’s female Patriot Award winner and was the NCCAA’s female Game Plan 4 Life honoree. She served as president of the university’s Student-Athlete Academic Committee and, following her senior year, became the first female director of operations at the Harvard Tennis Camps. She earned her MBA degree at the school and in 2015 was inducted into the Texas Business Hall of Fame.

Stauffer was a four-time Lancaster-Lebanon League doubles champion at Manheim Township and won three District Three doubles titles. In 2010, she teamed with Caroline Barry to win the PIAA doubles championship. She competed regionally and nationally, including for the USTA Middle States National Zonal team and received the USTA Middle States Sportsmanship award. She also received a Novo Nordisk Donnelly Award affiliated with Billie Jean King and WTT Charities for her accomplishments in tennis while managing Type 1 diabetes.

She played varsity singles and doubles at Vassar College and at the London School of Economics and Political Science for one year. She was a lead instructor at the Lancaster ACES program. She received her Ph.D. in history in 2021 and currently works for the U.S. State Department.

Schlosser has been involved in the sport for more than 50 years, winning matches and tournaments at every level from juniors to college to open tennis. He was ranked No. 1 in the Central Penn District as a 16-year-old, was part of Donegal’s 1972 undefeated league championship team and was a league and district doubles titlist.

He played No.1 singles and doubles at Millersville University, then competed in USTA Middle States open tennis, earning a No. 1 ranking in doubles and a No. 12 ranking in singles. He played in USTA 5.5-level leagues where his team twice qualified for USTA national championships and later played for and captained 5.0, 4.5 and 4.0 level teams that reached USTA national championships 12 times. He also captained 35-, 45- and 55-under Central Penn Interdistrict teams. He was president and Manheim Tennis Club champion from 1990-2000.

He coached the Manheim Central boys tennis team for eight years, winning the Lancaster-Lebanon League title in 1989 and compiling an overall mark of 103-24-1.

Kitsock is a board member and program director for what is now Tennis Central.

He served 17 years as director of the Steinman Patrons Cup — a junior instructional program. For more than 30 years, he conducted free junior tennis clinics at Lancaster County Central Park.

A graduate of Elizabethtown College, Kitsock played on three division-winning teams. In his senior year, he received the Clair R. McCullough award as the most improved senior athlete. Kitsock coached tennis at Penn State’s Schuylkill campus; was assistant director at the Jim Overbaugh Tennis Academy at Millersville University; served as an assistant at the Lancaster Tennis and Yacht Club summer camps and is currently on the tennis staff at Hempfield RecCenter.

He has written articles for Net Play and Tennis Pro magazines and is a featured tennis analyst on WCHE radio in Chester County.