It wasn’t that long ago that Lindsey Zink had thoughts about hanging up her tennis racket.

“I had a rough couple of years,” Zink said. “I had walking pneumonia for 18 months. So I couldn’t play tennis for a year and half. Then COVID hit, so I was very up and down and wondering if this is what I wanted to do with my life. But I think moving back to Pa. ... I was training hard, noticing I was getting stronger in the gym and realized this is what I want to do the rest of my life.”

If the name sounds familiar, it should.

Her father, George, owns Racquet Club West and is one of the top teaching professionals in the country. Her mother, Lauren, was a standout at William and Mary, and her brother Tyler, is at Oklahoma State and won the 2019 U.S. Open Junior Doubles Championship. Her cousin Ben, from Elizabethtown, is a member of the Lancaster County Tennis Hall of Fame.

“I would not be the person I am without my dad. He’s been my coach since I started playing tennis,” Zink said. “Our relationship is amazing, and he is a great role model. And being honest, my brother and seeing him enjoy (tennis) made me decide I wanted to do it.”

In her lone match of the Koser Jeweler Classic Tuesday at Hempfield Rec Center, Zink fell to Christina Rosca 6-1, 6-0 in the qualifying rounds.

“Looking up in the crowd and realizing I knew everyone sitting there, and having my parents and my cousin Ben and sister there, it really felt like home,” Zink said. “It was great having everyone out there supporting me. I think everyone from RCW showed up, which was really amazing. Obviously I was a little nervous playing in front of a crowd like that, since I hadn’t done it before, but was happy with all the support.”

Zink heads back to the University of North Carolina today (Aug. 10), where she will be a sophomore standout on a team with high expectations following a 28-3 season. It’s a place she says feels like family, and it doesn’t hurt that her coach Brian Kalbas, mentored her mother at W& M, where he once coached.

“My parents know him well, and Coach Brian is obviously one of the best, and one of the reasons I picked UNC,” Zink said “He is known for being understanding and puts education first. But there is also the team dynamic. Everyone loves each other, and there is no drama.”

Koser tournament Day 2

Another day of blistering heat, with temperatures in the mid-90s, feeling more like 110, caused another delay, as did rain that followed. Four Americans had success in early matches. Makenna Jones defeated Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilini 7-6, 7-6; Hibah Shaikh won 6-4, 3-6, 10-3 over Japan’s Nagi Hanatani; Delayna Hewitt bested fellow U.S. player Emma Lella 6-3, 6-2, and Maegan Manasse took a 6-4, 6-3 win over Indonesia’s Jessie Rompies.