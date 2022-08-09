The first day of action at the Koser Jewelers Tennis Classic, held at the Hemp-field Rec Center, was greeted with another heat wave on Monday, and with it came a suspension of play due to the excessive heat.

When play did resume around 6 p.m., the temperature still felt like 107 on the stadium court, where Christina Rosca and Lancaster County’s Lindsey Zink would tangle.

“Honestly, the toughest part is waiting around all day,” said Rosca, who won 6-1, 6-0. “This has happened the last couple of tournaments here in the United States, where it just gets too hot during the day. We have to stop and have to wait five or six hours and that is the hardest part.”

The final match of the day on the stadium court between Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and McKenna Jones of the United States also was suspended, but this time because of darkness.

Jones took a hard-fought first game 7-6 and Danilina led the second 2-0. The match on court 4 between Emma Lella and Delayna Hewitt, both of the U.S., was also interrupted. Hewitt won the first 6-3 and the second was knotted at 2.

Two other United States athletes, Alana Smith and Hibah Shaikh, will have an even longer wait to hit the court, as their matches never started. Smith goes against Ingrid Martin Gamarra of Brazil, while Shaikh gets Japan’s Nagi Hanatani today.

Play is slated to begin at 9 a.m.

Tournament overview

Although last year’s champion, Nuria Parriza- Diaz of Spain, did not return, according to tournament director Wilson Pipken the 2022 field once again is solid, with 32 taking part in the qualifying rounds and 32 in the main.

“We probably have 20 different countries here, and they are all vying for a spot at the U.S. Open because that is big money there,” Pipkin said. “So they are all trying to get points, because they are fighting to get into the main draw.”

The Koser Tennis Classic has been in continuous play since 2008, with Madison Brengle having the most success. She is ranked 59th in the world and has beaten Serena Williams, to go with her three Koser titles, the last coming in 2019.

Players to watch

Caroline Dolehide: The 23-year-old from Chicago is one of the upcoming stars of the WTA, ranked 22nd in doubles and has been as high as 102nd in singles competitions.

Lin Zhu: The Chinese prodigy began playing tennis at age 5 and currently ranks 97th in the world. With a nasty forehand, Zhu already has two wins this year.

Sujeong Jang: The Korean Republic’s top player, Jang, 28, made it to the third round of Wimbledon this year. She has 11 career titles to her name.

Katarzyna Kawa: The 29-year-old from Poland won three qualifying matches at Wimbledon to make the main draw and also took her first match there before bowing out in the second round. She is ranked 145th in the world.