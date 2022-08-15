A picture-perfect day in Landisville with temperatures in the 70s brought a record crowd to the 2022 Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge at the Hempfield recCenter on Sunday.

What did the fans get in return?

An exciting doubles match pitting American Sophie Chang and Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina against Korea’s Na-Lae Han and Sujeong Jang. Chang and Danilina eked out a 6-2, 7-6 (4), 10-9 win in one hour, 46 minutes.

“Honestly, they were playing at a real high level,” Chang said. “We missed a couple here and there, and they made it very hard on us. We just hung in there, gave ourselves more opportunities, and somehow, we hung in there.”

The crowd also got to see a rising star in Lin Zhu, who became the first player from China to win the Koser trophy, handling Elizabeth Mandlik 6-2, 6-3.

“Everyone wants to win the final,” said Zhu, who’s heading to the U.S. Open next. “At the break point, you just have to be more brave to win. I’m just so happy I could win a trophy here. I love the crowds and every second here. I’m am so excited and really enjoyed my time here.”

Chang and Danilina’s doubles win started the day in Landisville and was an instant classic. A nail-biter to the end, the championship boiled down to who could score 10 points first. The odds seemed to favor them, though, considering Danilina played in the Australian Open final and Chang had won a doubles title here in 2017 and, hailing from nearby Havre De Grace, Maryland, feels right at home in Landisville. But the two were playing together for the first time, while the Korean duo has paired up often. In the final game, Chang and Danilina jumped to a quick 2-1 lead to the delight of the crowd. But Han and Jang ran off the next four points, and momentum seemed to be switching. Chang and Danilina scored the next three, with an ace riveting the fans. Again, the Korean tandem would not go away and took a 6-5 lead. Things went back and forth, but, knotted at 9-9, Danilina showed why she had made it to a Grand Slam final. Her lob over the net gave them a 10-9 lead, and she then closed things out with her deadly serve for the game-winning point. Chang, who has played nine straight years in Landisville and considers it like home, said all she remembered about the final point was the it was a Danilina takeover. “She served, I walked up to shake hands,” Chang said with a laugh. Asked about the play down the stretch, Danilina said matches like this are like the lottery. “It was time to go all-in. Tiebreakers are always tough. Everyone has a chance. It is like a lottery. Above, Lin Zhu serves to Elizabeth Mandlik during Sunday’s Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge singles championship. Zhu earned a 6-2, 6-3 victory for the title. Below, Sophie Chang, left, and her partner Anna Danilina are interviewed by tournament director Wilson Pipkin after winning doubles.

Maybe we just got lucky in the end,” Danilina said. “But I am happy. For the first time playing together, I think it was amazing and a great time on the court.”

In the singles final, it was youth vs. experience as Zhu took on 21-year-old Elizabeth Mandlik. And it was experience that came through, as Zhu, ranked 93rd in the world, won with ease. Zhu had three aces, but where she was dominant was in first serve points won, taking 28 of 33, or 85%. She was perfect on second serves, and three of four break points won. “Elizabeth is a very talented player, and I am sure she will make a lot of finals,” Zhu said. “I think she was a little nervous at the beginning of the match, and I tried to play with more quality and take control.” In the first set, Zhu fought through two deuces to take the second game, then won game three. Mandlik seemed frustrated as she walked to take a break but came back to win game four, making it 3-1. Although Mandlik kept things close in the fifth, Zhu took that one, too, and it seemed to wear Mandlik down. In the second set, Zhu, who consistently hit the ball near the line, dominated early, going up 3-0, with Mandlik having a hard time putting points on the board. Then came game four, where the two would battle through three deuces before Mandlik eked out her first game win. She’d take two others, but double faults — she had seven in the match — would haunt her. Zhu spreading the ball around also seemed to take a toll on Mandlik. “I was really tired and trying to get through it,” Mandlik said. “It was disappointing today, but a fun week. I played in the finals, and hopefully, I’ll be back next year.”