Over the years, the Koser Jeweler Tennis Challenge has helped jump start the careers of many young professional tennis players.

For one, Christina Rosca, the courts hold a little nostalgia. Unlike most first-year players at the Koser, Rosca is no stranger to Landisville’s Hempfield recCenter courts.

“I live two hours from here in Princeton (New Jersey) and used to play the USTA Middle States Section Tournament here,” Rosca said. “I haven’t been back here since then, but it’s been super cool.”

Rosca is off to a torrid start in the Koser, and picked up her third win of the tourney Wednesday on the Stadium Court, beating Nicole Coopersmith, 6-1, 6-1.

But the success should come as no surprise. Rosca is ranked No. 1 in New Jersey. In the college ranks at Vanderbilt, she was one of the best players in program history with 117 wins. She made All-America twice, and already has a degree in neuroscience.

In her first season as a pro, she has won nearly 65% of her matches. While Rosca admits the rigors of pro life are much different than college, she says both have their difficult parts.

“It’s not just the physical work,” Rosca said. “It’s also the mental work, like meditating, taking care of yourself, and eating well. All that is important. Sometimes it’s more important than the tennis stuff you do. Because if you don’t feel well when you are playing a match, you aren’t going to do well.”

Now playing her fourth tourney in a row, Rosca says Lancaster feels like home since it is close to New Jersey.

“It’s awesome to have an event like this so close to home,” Rosca added. “And players that come out of here doing well are usually exceptional, you always see them at the US Open and all the big tournaments, so it always means a lot to do well here.”

Day 3 brings long matches Day three of the tournament featured a number of great matches, many of them extending to three sets. Three of the better ones featured two players from Great Britain — Jodie Anna Burrage and Lily Miyazaki (both lost, but will return for doubles action) — and an American, former Koser champ Robin Anderson, who came back for a victory.

After falling 3-6 in her first set, Anderson would come back to win the next two, 6-2, 6-3, over France’s Tessah Andrianjafitrimo.

“It was a long match. Tessa is very tough. She makes you play a lot of balls,” Anderson said. “I started off strong when I was up 3-0, but then started making a lot of errors and lost six games in a row. But then getting in the groove helped me the rest of the match.”

Anderson won the Koser tourney in 2011 and was runner-up in 2015.

Burrage, with a lot of support from the crowd, fell to top-seeded Lin Zhu of China on the stadium court 6-7 (2), 6-4, 3-6 in a two-hour, 46-minute match.

“The fact I came out and played a three-hour match today, it’s tough,” Burrage said. “My body’s not feeling so well, but it was a good match. The crowd tried to push me through. I had some chances but just didn’t have enough in the tank to close it out. Hope-fully, rest up before I go again.”

Miyazaki would fall 6-3, 3-6, 5-7 to Nigina Abduraimova of Uzbekistan in a match that took two hours and three minutes.

In one of the bigger upsets of the tourney, the Netherlands’ Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove downed fourth-seeded Chloe Paquet of France 6-4, 6-4.