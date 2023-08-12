Makenna Jones sat in her chair following her quarterfinal match with Caroline Dolihide looking almost stunned.

The 25-year-old from Tampa, Florida, put a towel on her head, then her hands over her face. She would sit back, look up to the sky, then break a smile on her face.

Jones had just pulled off the upset of the Koser Jewelers Challenge and of her young career as she downed Dolehide 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-4. It was also the longest match of the day, nearly three hours.

“It is kind of one of those pinch-me moments, of how much I have overcome to get here,” Jones said with a huge smile. “I just tried point by point to reset myself, to know no matter what, there is another point, another game, and to stay in my shoes, stay in the present moment. And that is exactly why I was able to stay successful in that last game.”

Jones’ road to Landisville was different than most players on tour. While she jokes she had a racquet in her hands out of the womb, since her parents both played professional tennis, it was not until she was 14 that she chose tennis.

“I played other sports, fell in love with soccer and thought I would do that,” Jones said. “But circumstance changed, we moved and I thought it would be easier with tennis since the resources were there (with her parents), so I started later than most.”

Jones didn’t play many ITF events, instead doing USTA ones, and then decided on going the collegiate route.

“I had the time of my life,” Jones said. “I was in school for six years, I got my masters degree, so it is a very different road than most of these people. But I loved it and am so happy. I feel it has helped me be fresh. It’s sometimes hard because I am still learning, but I’ve just trusted my path and that my journey is going the way it is meant to be.”

She has no regrets either.

“To go to school and try to perform with everything else that is going on in life, it is so challenging. It’s the fight, the spirit and grinding through sickness. You don’t pull out in college, you play for your team. You learn to grind when you are in college and it has helped me a lot out here.”

Landisville has become one of her favorite stops on the tour. Last year, she had some of her biggest wins there. She also says this year has been more special since she is staying with a family.

“I hooked up with some great people this year and I feel like I am at home,” Jones said. “Last year, I was in a hotel, but it's so nice to have housing this year and to be in a neighborhood.”

In a short, time, Jones has already won three ITF events and says Landisville last year was where she won some of her better matches. She got her first Main Draw WTA in the 2021 Silicon Valley tourney and this year played at Wimbledon. In her 2-hours, 47-minute match against Dolehide, she had the fans backing her and also was able to overcome the heat.

“It was pretty warm today, and hard. There were definitely moments when I was, ‘holy cow, can I keep going and keep pushing’,” Jones said. “And the more I am playing, I think I have realized there is no possible way to be on it every moment. ... But it is who can keep it on longer because it is a grind, it’s just who can manage longer.”

That push not only handed her the win but gives an even bigger test this afternoon when she will face top seed Xinyu Wang of China in the second match of the afternoon. Wang is the 79th-ranked player in the world.

Two Americans still alive in singles and doubles

Other than Jones, another American made it to the semifinal round is fifth-seeded Madison Brengel.

Brengel, who hails from Delaware and is a previous winner at Koser, showed no mercy against upstart Mary Stoiana, winning her first set in 37 minutes 6-0 and the match in 55, as she took the second 6-1.

Interestingly, there were no aces in the match. Brengel got 80% of her points on first serves and her second serves were even better as she won 100%.

She now faces eighth seed Su Jeong Jang of Korea, who took her match over Renata Zarazua. They hit the stadium court at 11 am.

In doubles, Sophie Chang and her teammate, Yulia Starodubsteva of Ukraine, received some of the loudest cheers of the afternoon other than Jones, when they downed Kateryna Bonderko and Sahaja Yamalpalli 7-5, 7-5.

The two were stellar on break point, winning 87% of them. Chang, a native of Maryland, is also the returning doubles champion.