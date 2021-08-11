It has been a whirlwind few weeks for Ankita Raina.

It wasn’t long ago, Raina was in Tokyo representing her home nation of India in the Olympics.

Before heading to Japan, she was in Australia for six weeks, then went to Mexico, before spending four days in India, although not in her hometown. Prior to that she was in England for Wimbledon.

A maze of travel later, Raina is in Lancaster playing in the 2021 Koser Tennis Challenge at the Hempfield Rec Center.

“It was tough because I have not done it before,” she said after her second match on Tuesday. “It almost took me a week to 10 days to settle my sleep pattern. I would be so sleepy, then it’s tough to eat.

“It was very tough knowing you have to practice, but I couldn’t fully because my body was still adjusting.”

Raina, who is India’s No. 1 ranked player in singles and doubles, opened the Koser with a win in Monday’s qualifying rounds.

On Tuesday, she advanced in the singles draw with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Great Britain’s Katie Boulter.

“It was good. I have played Katie before in 2019 so I had an idea of what her game was,” Raina said. “I just stuck to my game plan. I wanted more matches under my belt because I am traveling a lot. It was a mentally good win and a good match.”

She and doubles partner Renata Zarazua, of Mexico, playing together for only the second time, defeated Sophie Chang and Sophia Whittle, 6-3, 7-5, capping the day. Also an Olympian, Zarazua represented Mexico at the Tokyo games.

“I always played doubles growing up and always played with different partners,” Raina said. “For me, it was not like I was up and coming through juniors and had great results and everyone wanted to play with me.

“I had to grind through the pro circuit to do well in singles and doubles. I got the chance to play with some experienced players and that has also helped me.”

At 28-years-old, Raina likes her game right now, but is looking for more.

“In tennis, you need to keep improving and that is an each-day process,” she said. “Of course I want to get much further and better. That is where I am at.

“I feel I have the game. I’ve gotten some really good wins against some top players this year and in recent years, so I feel that with tennis a lot of things come together.”

In her first trip to Lancaster, Raina is hoping to run this week as far as she can.

Either way, her travels aren’t slowing down.

“You get that draw and have to feel good physically and mentally. Everything has to come together for that one week,” she said. “It is lovely here. It’s a nice club and to get a tournament at this time. It is great, (before) a trip to the U.S. Open.”