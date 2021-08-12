Thursday marked a first in the history of the Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge at Hempfield recCenter. But it wasn’t necessarily an achievement to celebrate: Play came to a grinding halt during the late morning.

And while the issue was weather-related, there wasn’t a cloud in the sky.

It was just too hot.

Tournament director Wilson Pipkin said a rule exists forbidding play with a heat index in excess of 90 degrees, and Thursday’s hot, humid conditions topped that from the late morning to late afternoon.

Players were pulled off the courts around 11:30 a.m., with many returning to their hotels to wait out the heat.

Tournament organizers checked the index every 15 minutes. Once there is a safe reading, it must be consistent for 30 minutes to put the players back on.

Of course, such precautions are not only for the players, but officials, volunteers and even the young ball runners who keep play moving on every court.

Plus, with the hard surface, the heat on the court tends to be higher than the air.

Four of the halted matches were actually carried over from Wednesday, when storms stopped play. Only one was completed prior to Thursday’s delay.

“It was really weird (Wednesday) because they were calling for storms, then they weren’t calling for storms and then they were,” Pipkin said. “We actually stopped for heat (Wednesday) for 20-30 minutes, started back up for about 10, then the rain came.”

While there are lights surrounding many of the courts at the facility, they are not of the standard needed. Playing after dark is not an option.

“Our lights are good, but they are not pro quality, so we were probably good until about 7:30 (p.m.),” Pipkin said. “We hoped to get matches on by 5:30 and at least get a round played.”

Play was finally able to resume at 5:45.

Pipkin agreed that it’s amazing this was the first time in tournament history a lengthy heat delay had to be called — an impressive feat, considering that for 10 years the tourney has been held in early August.

“We’ve always watched the heat index, but never stopped play because of it. This is pretty new for us,” he said. “What’s unfortunate is you look back at last week and it was beautiful, mid-80s and low humidity.

“Sunday, pushing forward to the finals it’s (expected to be in the) 70s and low humidity. It’s going to be beautiful. We have to just be able to get to Saturday and Sunday to be able to play.”

Getting caught up to the weekend is crucial.

But doing so won’t be easy.

At least Friday’s forecast, although hot, shouldn’t prevent play — although there remains a chance of storms.

“Sometimes the players are going to have to play two matches in a day, which is unfortunate knowing it’s going to be hot on Friday,” Pipkin said. “But I think there is a little relief. We really have to get through.”

Pipkin said Saturday’s semifinals, originally slated for 11 a.m., may be pushed until later in the day to allow the quarterfinals to be completed that morning.

Sunday’s championships are scheduled for 11 a.m. on the Stadium Court, opening with either the singles or the doubles title matches depending on which players reach the finals.

According to Pipkin, delaying beyond Sunday is not possible, as the players need to travel to their next tournament destinations.