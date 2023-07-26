Maybe the money will help a high school student land a scholarship at the right college. Maybe it will allow a child to pick up a racket for the first time.

Discovering the benefits of the giant novelty check that was on display at McCaskey’s tennis courts Wednesday will be one of the joys of the coming months.

Tennis Central of Lancaster, whose motto is to bring tennis and education together to change lives, was selected as one of six programs across the country to receive a grant from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The amount, $75,000, was revealed at a celebration shortly before the players took the court for their latest practice session. There are so many ways the funds can help.

“A lot of these kids pay nothing,” said executive director Delaine Mast. “We let any kid come who wants to come, whether they can afford it or not. They’re all welcome. They’re all learning a lifetime sport. The most important thing is they are all active.”

Lindsay Over spends six weeks every June and July participating in Tennis Central’s Aces summer program held at McCaskey. The rising junior at Hempfield started when she was 7 or 8.

This is how she found tennis. It’s the only sport she plays. Now she works as a coach helping the younger participants improve.

“This program means a lot to me,” Over said. “It has helped me grow as a person. I found my passion. There are a lot of people here who helped support me to help me succeed in my tennis career.”

The grant will extend Tennis Central’s reach. This was the second time Mast applied. After not being selected on the first try, she gave it another shot.

A connection between Mast and Brenton Bender, Dick’s community marketing manager for Central Pennsylvania, helped create interest in the Lancaster program. Bender learned more about what it offers.

“The thing that stuck out to us is the athletes they serve,” Bender said. “Tennis is not a sport that typically gets the same kind of treatment as others, which is why they rose to the top of the list when I was looking at them.”

Tennis Central welcomes children between 6 and 18. Most live within the School District of Lancaster, which has provided transportation to the courts for the first time this year.

The participants have varying backgrounds, family situations and skill levels. Many are introduced to the sport for the first time.

“We have kids out there who have no parents and not much of a home life,” Mast said. “They don’t know where they’re going from night to night. We have kids with wonderful parents and a great home life. The cool thing about tennis is it brings them all together.”

Victoria Hunt, a former Women’s Tennis Association professional and top-ranked junior, was at McCaskey on Wednesday to offer inspiration and answer questions. Hunt works as Diversity Equity Inclusion rotational program coordinator for Dick’s.

“I wouldn’t be here without sports and education,” Hunt told the Tennis Central athletes. “Sports gave me discipline and helped me interact with people. It helped me deal with adversity. Being part of sports and tennis will make you a better person in life.”

Bender said celebrations like this one are the best part of his job. Providing resources where they are needed is fulfilling for the Cumberland Valley graduate.

“I’m putting myself in their shoes and trying to imagine what it could do for them,” Bender said. “We could be looking at future business leaders. We could be looking at future U.S. Open players. I see what it could do and I hope that’s the case.”

About 300 children join the Aces program each summer. Sessions started June 19 and will conclude Friday. There will be after school programs at the elementary schools and special gatherings once summer is over.

Kids are often disappointed when their six weeks end. It’s a fun time for them.

“This is our last week,” Mast said. “The biggest question always is, ‘What do we do next week? What’s next?’”

With the money from this grant, that has become a much more exciting question.