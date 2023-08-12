There is a lot of history when it comes to Hagerstown, Maryland.

On a warm Saturday afternoon, one of the town's own, Sophie Chang, made some herself. With the crowd behind her, Chang teamed with Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva to win back-to-back doubles championships at the 2023 Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge at the Hempfield recCenter.

The feat came on the 10th anniversary of the first time she first hit the courts in Landisville as a player, too.

“It’s emotionally special to play with people who know my name and come up to me and say, 'Hi Sophie, glad you're playing,” Chang said. “2013 was the first year I played it. I was 15 and got a USTA wild card into the doubles. I have played it every year since. Today was a team effort. Yuliia turned into Wonder Woman out there. This will take some time to sink in.”

The two brought home the title with an exciting 6-3, 6-3 win over Maria Kozyreva and Veronika Miroshnichenko in what was technichally a semifinal match. Because the tournament's other semifinal winners, Olivia Gadecki and Mai Hontama, withdrew from the field, the title automatically went to Chang and Starodubtseva in a walkover.

After winning the first point against Kozyreva and Miroshnichenko with a match point on the line and holding a 5-3 second game lead, Chang walked over to Starodubtseva, exchanged handshakes, and both had relaxed looks on their faces.

Then not long later, on match point No. 2, with Chang serving, Miroshnichenko couldn’t make the return, and this time the two hugged as the win was theirs.

It was the 22nd career doubles title for Chang, ranked 86th, and the second for Starodubtseva, a former standout player at Old Dominion who helped lead her team to a Conference USA title.

“It was my first time winning this type of tournament in doubles,” Starodubtseva said. “I enjoyed being paired up with Sohpie. I think we had some nice chemistry between each other and didn’t put any pressure on each.”

The two won 76% of first-serve points. As a team, they only missed one second serve.

Brengle's semifinal win puts her close to a fourth title

After Madison Brengle scored the final point of her match against Korea’s Sujeong Jang, she exchanged handshakes, then walked towards her chair, but first held her racquet up to the crowd to honor them.

It got another rousing cheer, which should come as no surprise. Brengle grew up in nearby Delaware, and as for the courts, knows them well. She already has three Koser titles on her resume, so the cheers were loud.

“There is something about playing where you kind of feel like you are from the area,” Brengle said with a smile as she walked out of the stadium court. “I really like that. I have my dad's car this week, feel the courts suit my game, and yeah, I am happy here.”

And the way she played Jang, Brengle could well be on her way to a fourth title when she meets Xinyu Wang of China, who downed Makenna Jones in the other semifinal. The two will meet on the stadium court for the title at 11 Sunday morning.

Brengle, ranked 105th in the world, won the first set 6-3, then took the next 6-4. But Jang wasn't in the semis because she was a pushover. There were some long volleys, including the last one for point, that was hit 38 times before Brengle got Jang to make a mistake.

“That was a lot,” Brengle said. “There was a lot of side-to-side moving, and I feel I put the ball in every corner. You emptied the tank on that one, but I have confidence in my fitness. It is one of my main strengths.”

Brengle was solid on breakpoints, winning four of seven. She was even more impressive on first serve points won, where she was 44 of 58.

“The first match, it took me a minute to get the feel of the game,” Brengle said. “I feel like I just had to get the rhythm, but once I did, I was fine. And I am not a huge fan of this change in the balls. It's tiring on my body, and I feel it doesn’t suit the women's game that much. So adjusting to that has been difficult for me. So I feel as long as we are adjusting to these balls, we have two opponents.”

Wang ekes out a win in marathon match against Jones

Wang is the top seed at the Koser, and brings with it a No. 78 world ranking. Jones entered their semifinal tilt Saturday as No. 283.

On this day, Wang showed why she held down that ranking, as she eked out a 7-5, 6-7(8), 6-0 win to set up her championship match with Brengle.

“There was obviously a lot of up and downs,” Wang said. “But I think it was a great match between both of us. Especially today, the conditions were hot. For me, it was staying in the moment, playing the next shot, next point, and not thinking too much about what the score was. So I am really happy.”

For two sets, Jones, who had become the darling of the Koser with back-to-back upsets of high-seeded players, looked like she might be able to pull it off again. After coming back from being down 5-0 to almost winning the first set, she had the crowd pulling for her.

In a match that lasted 2 hours and 58 minutes, the two battled back and forth in the second set. Wang knotted things at 6-all on set point in the second-set tiebreaker, but after a break, Jones won the next two points for the win.

In the third set, Wang came out more aggressive, and after some gutsy play, Jones fell.

“Before the third set, I told myself to calm down," Wang said. "But be more aggressive from the very beginning, and keep hitting everything. I am really happy with my first time here, and looking forward to tomorrow.”

Wang would end up with five aces in the match, but a big reason for Jones' success was her first serves. Of 129 she hit 90 for a whopping 70%. She also won 45 points off her first serve.

“I fought today, I really didn’t feel like I played great tennis, ball striking wise,” Jones said. “But I am glad I competed and found a way to stick in the match. In the third set, I made too many errors and didn’t make enough balls in the third set.”