It had been a while since Carolina Cuevas Bucio hit the tennis courts competitively.

Five years to be exact.

That all changed Monday morning for the 28-year-old, who hails from Baja California, Mexico, but now calls Lancaster County home.

And when she blasted her first serve over the net during the qualifier round of the 2023 Koser Tennis Challenge, she had a large crowd of followers cheering her on.

Bucio is the assistant director of tennis at Lancaster Country Club and it seemed like half the membership was in Landisville.

“It felt good to be back. I had a lot of fun and am happy I did it,” Bucio said. “I loved my cheering squad out there. I appreciate them. They were the best. They warned me they would be there so, it wouldn’t be a surprise, and it was nice.”

In her match, which took place on the Stadium Court, Bucio faced Madison Seig, who had a second-place finish on the ITF tour this year in Portugal on her resume. She played well, but fell 6-2, 6-0.

“I feel I needed another month of fitness for this,” Bucio, added with a laugh. “It gave me the bug to play more. ... I wanted to start again and compete again. But it was great and I was happy with how I played. I feel it was a very good match for being my first in five years.”

Bucio said she felt a little tight and found getting into a rhythm and finding the right strategy tough. But considering her teaching schedule at LCC, and that she only found out in June that she would be competing, she held her own.

“I was not nervous. I warmed up and everything was gone, even with the crowd. I was surprised,” Bucio said. “It was just fitness-wise and getting the points and rhythms. That was a bit tougher.”

Bucio began playing tennis at age 4 with her father, who played on the junior circuit and was also a coach. There was a problem, though. Mexico is better known for soccer and baseball. There was no tennis tradition. So finding an opportunity to compete was rough.

“It was hard for a Mexican to compete, so I took the college route,” Bucio said. “I didn’t have much competition to compete against. I had one girl and the rest were guys, so I had to play in the men’s draw most of the time. So as soon as I got an offer to come to the states, I took it because I knew I needed to come here to do something with tennis.”

She became a standout at Lynn University, reaching the top 10 in NCAA Division II before making the transition to teaching professional and the U-10 assistant director at the John McEnroe Tennis Academy for her first job in 2017.

Along the way, she got married, and with her husband, they are both at LCC as tennis directors.

Bucio says she has fallen in love with Lancaster County for several reasons, including its laid-back atmosphere.

“It was the right move for us as a couple and for our career,” Bucio added. “We have been in San Diego, Miami and New York, so the more subtleness of Lancaster attracted us. We love the area and it is great.”

But what she liked most is the tennis community and how engaged they are in the game.

“We are very surprised by the commitment of everyone for tennis, which is amazing,” Bucio said. “Everyone is so committed to tennis and like the sport. We don’t get to see this everywhere, which is great.”

Americans, weather

dominate first day

A few minutes before 5 p.m., the Koser Challenge went into a weather stoppage, with Allie Kiick tied 4-4 in her second set with Chloe Beck on center court, along with several other matches yet to begin.

Those matches will all be played today, beginning at 10 a.m., followed by doubles matches.

Included in that lot is top-seeded qualifier Kateryna Volodko of Ukraine, who is a former Australian doubles champion (2008), where she partnered with her sister, Alona Bondereko.

No. 2 seed in the qualifiers, Robin Anderson, won her opening match 6-1, 6-4 over Maria Kozyreva. Anderson won the in 2011. Third-seeded Hanna Chang did not get to hit the courts, but No. 4 Whitney Osuigwe advanced and had a crowd watching. The 21-year-old was the ITF’s junior champion in 2017 and won the junior French Open that year.

What to watch in doubles

When doubles action does begin this afternoon, Georgia’s Oksana Kalisknikova and Russia’s Iryna Shymanovich are the top-seeded team, while Makenna Jones and Jamie Loeb (No. 3) are the top-ranked American squad. Maryland’s Sophia Chang and Ukraine’s Yuliia Staradubtseva are not seeded, but Chang won the doubles side in the 2022 tournament.