Friday was another scorcher at the Hempfield recCenter as the Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge faced more weather issues.

Three of the matches that carried over from Thursday were able to be completed, although a player retired in one of those because of the heat, and ultimately, Ultimately, a five-hour heat suspension followed by a three-hour rain delay canceled all remaining matches for Friday. Singles matches will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Friday morning, however, saw the tournament’s biggest upset of the week as three-time Koser champion and this year’s No. 1 seed, Madison Brengle, fell to Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove from the Netherlands, 6-4, 7-5.

Another player who battled through Friday’s early heat was Katarzyna Kawa, who topped Ankita Raina, in three sets, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4.

In her first trip to Lancaster, Kawa said the temperatures this week are much warmer than in her native Poland. The 28-year-old said she had made adjustments to help battle the oppressive conditions.

“On the hard court it is even warmer,” she said. “It is just how my body reacts for the heat. I am trying to drink a lot, Gatorade, electrolytes and everything. I am drinking six cylinders of water and am just doing my best and trying to survive.”

This week, Kawa has also battled the mental aspect of stopping play in the middle of a match - Wednesday because of storms and Thursday because of darkness after heat suspended earlier play.

“I am used to it,” she laughed. “That is pretty exhausting when it takes two or three days for a match, mentally.”

The good news is winning means continuing in the tournament, especially after taking down Raina, the top-ranked player in India.

“I’ve known her for a couple of years and we’ve played against each other. She has improved a lot,” said Kawa. “I admire her because she is coming from an environment where tennis is not so popular and not so easy. She’s a great fighter too.”

Of course, Kawa is quite the battler herself. This week she is playing up to and beyond her ranking of No. 4 in Poland and 170 in the world. She is also adjusting to the COVID-19 protocols.

“I had a very tough health year at the beginning of this year so I didn’t win matches. I am improving,” she said. “For some players it’s easier but for me it’s tough being closed in the bubble, getting tested all the time. I really like my freedom so it’s super tough for me mentally.”

Kawa’s quarterfinal match will pit her against another native of Poland, Magdalena Frech, who is ranked 130th in the world.

Whatever happens the rest of the way, it’s been a great run for Kawa, even if she logged a lot of miles to get here. She was playing in Romania and faced an entire day of travel before landing in Washington D.C. and eventually finding her way to the Koser.

“It took me time to get used to the conditions. basically it takes a whole day,” she said. “I was really jet lagged. There’s no solution, you just have to do it.”

Like many of the other players, Kawa will head to the U.S. Open to play in the premier Grand Slam event.