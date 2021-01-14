Temple Memphis Football

Temple place kicker Will Mobley (91) watches his kick during an NCAA football game against Memphis on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

 Matthew Hinton

Will Mobley has decided to transfer from Temple to the University Of Minnesota. The kicker, who is a Warwick grad, played three seasons for the Owls.

Mobley, who has two seasons of eligibility of remaining, announced his decision on Twitter.

Mobley scored 87 points in 28 games with Temple. He made 99 of 105 extra-point attempts and was 26 of 35 on field goal tries.

Will Mobley's collegiate stats via sports-reference.com

