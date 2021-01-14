Will Mobley has decided to transfer from Temple to the University Of Minnesota. The kicker, who is a Warwick grad, played three seasons for the Owls.

Mobley, who has two seasons of eligibility of remaining, announced his decision on Twitter.

God is good and none of this is possible without Him. I’m so thankful for the journey I’ve had and the opportunity to continue my academic and athletic careers at the University of Minnesota. Thank you to my family, friends, and teammates for their continued support! #RowTheBoat pic.twitter.com/dFx8dIDPls — Will Mobley (@FreeWilly110) January 13, 2021

Mobley scored 87 points in 28 games with Temple. He made 99 of 105 extra-point attempts and was 26 of 35 on field goal tries.

Will Mobley's collegiate stats via sports-reference.com