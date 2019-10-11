Hempfield’s Tanner Hess raced 70 yards to the end zone on the first play from scrimmage Friday, a harbinger of what was to come on Senior Night in Landisville.
The Black Knights (1-3 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One, 3-5 overall) absolutely dominated McCaskey (0-4, 0-8) in every facet of the game, cruising to a 46-0 win.
Hempfield jumped out to a 43-0 lead at the break. Hess had a hat trick in the first half, scoring twice from 16 yards out to add to his initial 70-yard sprint.
Black Knights junior Jadin Jimenez did his best “Bo Jackson-Tecmo Bowl” impersonation when he caught a short screen pass on the right side of the field, and then proceeded to dance, feint and juke his way through McCaskey defenders across the field before sprinting to the opposite pylon for a 32-yard touchdown, that easily covered more than 50 yards by the time Jimenez was done running.
Hempfield kicker Nick O'Neill also had a big night, booming one touchback after another, and booting five extra points as well as field goals from 32, 36 and 45 yards.
Ethan Kauffman chipped in with a 4-yard touchdown late in the first half for Hempfield.
McCaskey was once again plagued by penalties, fumbles, dropped passes and poor tackling.
No play better exemplified the Tornado's struggles than a snap over the quarterback's head, resulting in a safety for Hempfield.
Star of the game
Hess simply could not be stopped, as he sprinted through gaping holes time and time again.
Key statistic
Minus-6 — Hempfield's defensive front swarmed McCaskey all night, stuffing the running game and pressuring the quarterback repeatedly. In the first half, the Knights limited McCaskey to minus-six yards rushing. Anthony Droege also recorded an interception for the Knights.
Up next
Hempfield travels to Penn Manor in Week Nine, while McCaskey heads to play Manheim Township.