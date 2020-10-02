It was a night of big scoring plays, both on offense and defense, for Hempfield.

The offense put up two and the defense added a pair of interception returns for touchdowns as the Black Knights pulled away for a 45-7 win over McCaskey on Friday night in Lancaster.

The win keeps the Knights (2-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One, 2-1 overall) in a first-place tie atop the section with Wilson.

Leading the way

Tanner Hess, one of the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s leading rushers, ran for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His 59-yard touchdown run capped the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Hess also returned an interception 58 yards for another score and Tom Minnich ran a pick back 20 yards for a score as Hempfield's defense held McCaskey's offense to only 162 total yards.

Quick strikes

The two teams combined to score three touchdowns in a span of 33 seconds early in the second quarter.

Hempfield quarterback Stephen Katch got it started with an uneventful 1-yard touchdown plunge with 11:20 left in the half.

On the ensuing kickoff, McCaskey’s Isaac Burks broke loose and returned it 93 yards for a game-tying touchdown.

After the Tornado kicked off, Hempfield’s first play was an 80-yard scoring pass from Cameron Harbaugh to David Almodovar. A 2-point conversion pass from Almodovar to Tony Reid gave the Knights a 15-7 lead with 10:47 left in the half.

Up next

Hempfield remains on the road with a game next Friday at Cedar Crest. The Tornado (0-2, 0-3), meanwhile, stays home for a fourth consecutive week for a clash with Wilson.