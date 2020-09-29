The Tampa Bay Lighting beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 Monday night to win the Stanley Cup in the NHL's pandemic bubble in Edmonton.

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman was voted MVP of the series, which the Lightning won four games to two.

It was the second championship in the history of the Tampa Bay franchise.

Check out the list below to see how long it's been since each city and each professional major sports team (a franchise from MLB, NFL, NBA, or the NHL ) has won a championship.

The years in parenthesis are the last time the cities and franchises have been crowned champions.

For NFL teams, it's the date of Super Bowl wins or NFL championships, not the year of the season they followed.

Arizona (2001)

Diamondbacks (2001)

In 2001, the Diamondbacks beat the Yankees in seven games in their only Series appearance

Cardinals (Never in Arizona, won title in 1947 as Chicago Cardinals)

The Cardinals now have the longest title drought in sports. The only time the Cardinals played in the Super Bowl, they lost to the Steelers 27-23 on Feb. 1, 2009. The also never won an NFL title when they were the St. Louis Cardinals, the city the franchise played in before moving to Arizona. They won their last championship when they were the Chicago Cardinals beating the Philadelphia Eagles 28-21 in the 1947 NFL championship game.

Coyotes (Never)

The Coyotes have never reached a Cup final. They did win the WHA championship three times as the Winnipeg Jets, the last in 1976, before the franchise moved to Arizona

Phoenix Suns (Never)

The Suns got to the NBA finals in 1976 and 1993 but have never won a championship

Atlanta (1995)

Braves (1995)

In the '90s, the Braves played in five Series but won just once, beating the Indians in six games in 1995.

Hawks (Never)

The Atlanta Hawks have never been to an NBA final. Before they moved to Atlanta, the St. Louis Hawks won the NBA title in 1958.

Falcons (Never)

The Falcons blew the biggest lead in Super Bowl history and lost to the Patriots in February of 2017. In their only previous Super Bowl appearance, they lost to the Broncos 34-19 in SB XXXIII on Jan. 31, 1999.

Baltimore (2013)

Orioles (1983)

The O's have not won, or been back to the Series, since 1983 when Cal Ripken Jr. and Eddie Murray beat the Phillies in five Games.

Ravens (2013)

The Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII in February 2013 beating the 49ers 34-31

Boston (2019)

Celtics (2008)

The Celtics beat the Lakers in six games in 2008 NBA finals.

Bruins (2011)

The Bruins beat the Canucks in seven games in 2011.

Red Sox (2018)

The Red Sox beat the Dodgers in five games to win the 2018 World Series. It was their fourth title in 15 seasons. After breaking the curse by sweeping the Cardinals in the 2004 Series, the Sox also swept the Rockies in 2007 and took the Cards in six games in 2013.

New England Patriots (2019)

The Pats beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019. It was the sixth Super Bowl win for the Patriots, which ties the Pittsburgh Steelers for most Super Bowl titles.

Buffalo (1965)

Bills (1965)

The Bills reached four Super Bowls in the '90s but have yet to win one. The Bills did win the AFL championship in 1964 and '65 beating the San Diego Chargers in both games.

Sabres (Never)

The Sabres reached the Stanley Cup finals twice but have never won the Cup. In the Cup finals, Buffalo lost to the Flyers in 1975 and the Stars in 1999.

Calgary (1989)

Flames (1989)

In their two Cup finals, the Flames beat the Canadiens in six games in 1989 and lost to Tampa Bay in seven games in 2004.

California Bay Area (2018)

Oakland (2018)

Athletics (1989)

The A's, haven't won a World Series since the Bash Brothers led them to the title against the Giants in the 1989 Fall Classic that was interrupted by an earthquake.

Raiders (Los Angeles 1984, Oakland 1981)

The Raiders haven't been to the Super Bowl since they lost to the Buccaneers 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII on Jan. 26, 2003. The last time they won a Super Bowl, they were the Los Angeles Raiders and they beat the Redskins 38-9 in Super Bowl XVIII on Jan. 22, 1984. The last time they won a Super Bowl as the Oakland Raiders was Jan. 25, 1981 when they beat the Eagles, 27-10

Golden State Warriors (2018)

The Warriors reached the NBA finals five straight seasons from 2015-2019. They lost in six games to the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

In 2018, the Warriors swept the Cavaliers to win their second straight title and the third in the last four seasons.

Prior to their 2015 title, the Warriors last championship was 1975 when, led by Rick Barry, they swept the Washington Bullets.

San Francisco (2014)

Giants (2014)

The Giants beat the Royals in 2014, the Tigers in 2012 and the Rangers in 2010.

49ers (1995)

The 49ers made their last appearance in the Super Bowl in 2013 when they lost 34-31 to the Ravens. They have not won a Super Bowl since they beat the Chargers 49-26 on Jan. 29, 1995.

San Jose (Never)

Sharks (Never)

The Sharks, who began play in 1991 reached the Stanley Cup finals for the first time in 2016 where they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.

Carolina (2006)

Panthers (Never)

The Panthers lost both times they played in the Super Bowl, losing to the Patriots 32-29 on Feb. 1 2004 and dropping a 24-10 decision to the Broncos in January of 2016.

Hurricanes (2006)

The Hurricanes, led by Cam Ward and Eric Staal, defeated the Edmonton Oilers in seven games to win the Stanley Cup in 2006.

Charlotte Hornets (Never)

The Hornets have never played in an NBA final.

Chicago (2016)

Cubs (2016)

In 2016 World Series, the Cubs beat Cleveland winning Game 7 8-7 in 10 innings to win their first championship since 1908.

White Sox (2005)

The White Sox swept the Astros in 2005.

Bears (1986)

The Bears lost their latest appearance in the Super Bowl falling to the Colts 29-17 on Feb. 4, 2007 in SB XLI. Their only Super Bowl win came when the Mike Ditka and Buddy Ryan coached Bears demolished the Patriots 46-10 on Jan. 26, 1986 in SB XX.

Bulls (1998)

The Bulls won the championship six times in the '90s. The last was in 1998 when the beat the Jazz in six games.

Blackhawks (2015)

The Blackhawks most recently won the Cup in 2013 and 2015

Cincinnati (1990)

Reds (1990)

The last time the Reds were in the World Series was 1990 when they swept the Athletics to win the championship.

Bengals (Never)

The Bengals have lost both of their Super Bowl appearances to the 49ers. They lost 26-21 in Super Bowl XVI on Jan. 24, 1982 and 20-16 in SB XXIII on Jan. 22, 1989.

Cleveland (2016)

Browns (1964)

The Browns have never appeared in a Super Bowl. The team last won an NFL championship in 1964.

Indians (1948)

The Indians have not won since beating the Boston Braves in six games in the 1948 World Series. They made three appearances since then, getting swept by the Willie Mays led New York Giants in 1954 and losing in seven game to the Marlins in 1997. And losing to the Cubs in seven games after having a 3-1 Series lead in 2016.

Cavaliers (2016)

Led by LeBron James, the Cavaliers who played their first season in 1970-71, won its first title in 2016 coming back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors.

Columbus (Never)

Blue Jackets (Never)

The Blue Jackets, who began play in 2000, have yet to be in an NHL final.

Dallas (2011)

Cowboys (1996)

America's team has not won a championship since beating the Steelers 27-17 in Super Bowl XXX on Jan. 28, 1996.

Stars (1996)

The Stars won their only Stanley Cup in 1996 beating the Sabres in six games, taking the final game in overtime with Brett Hull's skate in the crease.

Mavericks (2011)

The Mavericks won their only NBA championship in 2011 beating the Heat in six games.

Texas Rangers (Never)

The Rangers have made two world Series appearances losing both times. The lost to the Giants in five games in 2010 and the Cardinals in seven games in 2011.

Denver (2016)

Broncos (2016)

The Broncos sent Peyton Manning off into the sunset after he helped them beat the Panthers 24-10 in the 2016 Super Bowl.

Nuggets (Never)

The Nuggets have never reached the NBA finals. They did play in the ABA finals losing the championship to the New York Nets.

Colorado Rockies (Never)

The Rockies, an expansion team in 1991, reached the World Series once, in 2007 when they were swept by the Red Sox.

Colorado Avalanche (2001)

The Avs won the NHL championship in 2001, beating the Devils in a seven games, and 1996, when they swept Panthers.

Detroit (2008)

Lions (1957)

The Lions have never reached the Super Bowl. They last won the NFL championship in 1957.

Red Wings (2008)

The Red Wings last title was 2008 when they beat the Penguins in six games.

Tigers (1984)

The Tigers have made two appearances in the Series in the last 12 years, losing to the Cardinals in five games in 2006 and getting swept by the Giants in 2012. They have not won since beating the Padres in five games in 1984.

Pistons (2004)

The Larry Brown coached Pistons, who beat the Lakers in five games in 2004, was Detroit's last hoops champs.

Edmonton (1990)

Oilers (1990)

The Oilers won five Cups in seven seasons from 1984 to the 1990. They have not won since since beating the Bruins in five games in the 1990 finals. In their last trip to the finals, they lost to the the Hurricanes in seven games in 2006.

Green Bay (2011)

Green Bay Packers (2011)

Including wins in the first two Super Bowls, the Packers are 4-1 in their five appearances in the big game. In their last Super Bow appearance, Green Bay beat the Steelers 31-25 in SB XLV on Feb. 6, 2011.

Houston (2017)

Astros (2017)

In 2017, led by MVP George Springer, the Astros won their first World Series since they began play in 1962 as a National League expansion franchise.

In the 2019 Series, the Astros lost to the Nationals in seven games.

The Astros, who played their first three seasons as the Houston Colt .45s, were swept in 2005 by the Chicago White Sox in their only World Series appearance prior to the 2017 season.

Texans (Never)

The team, which began play in 2002, has yet to reach a Super Bowl.

Rockets (1995)

The Rockets won back-to-back NBA titles beating the Knicks in seven games in 1994 and sweeping the Magic in 1995.

Indianapolis (2007)

Indianapolis Colts (2007)

As the Indianapolis Colts, the franchise has appeared in two Super Bowls, beating the Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl XLI (Feb. 4, 2007) and losing to the Saints 31-17 in Super Bowl XLIV. Before they moved to Indy, the Baltimore Colts won Super Bowl V beating the Cowboys 16-13 and they also won NFL championships in 1958 and '59.

Indiana Pacers (1973)

The Pacers have played in one NBA final losing to the Lakers in six games in 2000. The Pacers did win three ABA titles, the last in 1973 when they beat the Kentucky Colonels. George McGinnis was the playoffs MVP.

Jacksonville (Never)

Jaguars (Never)

The Jaguars, who joined the NFL in 1995, have never played in a Super Bowl.

Kansas City (2020)

Chiefs (2020)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led a fourth-quarter comeback to give KC its first title in 50 years, a 31-20 win over the 49ers. It was the first championship as a head coach for Andy Reid, who had gone to the Super Bowl and lost as the Eagles coach in 2005.

The Chiefs had been to two previous Super Bowls. KC lost Super Bowl I to the Packers 35-10 in 1967 and won Super IV, topping the Vikings 23-7 in 1970.

Royals (2015)

The Royals beat the Mets in five games to win the 2015 World Series.

Las Vegas (never)

Golden Knights (never)

The Golden Knights had the best first year ever for an expansion team reaching the Stanley Cup finals in their inaugural season. They lost four games to one to the Washington Capitals in the 2018 Cup finals.

Los Angeles (2014)

Dodgers (1988)

Propelled by Kirk Gibson's dramatic home run off Mark Eckersley in Game 1, the Dodgers last won the Series in 1988, when they beat the Athletics in five games.

Angels (2002)

The Angles won their only Series appearance beating the Giants in seven games in 2002.

Lakers (2010)

The Lakers last title came in 2010 when they beat the Celtics in seven games.

Clippers (Never)

The Clippers have never reached an NBA final.

Kings (2014)

The Kings won the Cup in both 2012, beating the Devils in six games, and 2014, beating the Rangers in five games.

Ducks (2007)

The Ducks won their only Stanley Cup in 2007 when they beat the Senators in five games.

Rams (Never)

The Rams won a Super Bowl as the St. Louis Rams, beating the Tennesee Titans on Jan. 30, 2000. The lost their only appearance in the Super Bowl as the Los Angles Rams falling to the Steelers 31-19 in Super Bowl XIV.

Chargers (Never)

The Chargers, who moved to Los Angles prior to the 2017 season, did win the AFL championship as the San Diego Chargers. Following the 1963 season, the Chargers beat the Boston Patriots 51-10 on Jan. 5, 1964 to win the AFL title.

Miami (2013)

Marlins( 2003)

The Marlins have won the championship both times thay have been in the World series. The Marlins beat Cleveland in seven games in 1997 and in 2003, the Miami beat the Yankees in six games.

Heat (2013)

The Heat reached the NBA finals four straight seasons from 2011 to 2014 and won back-to-back titles beating the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012 and the San Antonio Spurs in 2013

Dolphins (1974)

The Dolphins have not won a Super Bowl since they won back-to-back championships in the '70s. They beat the Washington Redskins 14-7 (Super Bowl VII, Jan. 14, 1973) to complete the last undefeated season by an NFL team and beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 (Super Bowl VIII, Jan. 13, 1974).

Florida Panthers (Never)

The Panthers, who began play in 1993, have advanced to one Stanley Cup final getting swept by the Colorado Avalanche in 1996.

Milwaukee (1971)

Brewers (Never)

Their only time in the Series, the Brewers lost to the Cardinals in seven games in 1982. The last time Milwaukee won a baseball championship was in 1957 when the Braves, before they moved to Atlanta, beat the Yankees in seven games.

Bucks (1971)

The Bucks earned their only NBA championship when, led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson, they swept the Baltimore Bullets in 1971.

Minnesota (1991)

Twins (1991)

In their last Series appearance, the Twins beat the Braves in seven games in 1991.

Wild (Never)

The Wild, who first played in 2000, have never been to a Cup final.

Timberwolves (Never)

The Timberwolves have never played in the NBA finals

Vikings (Never)

The Vikings have lost all four of their Super Bowl appearances.

Montreal (1993)

Canadiens (1993)

The Canadiens have been champions 24 times but have not hoisted the Cup since they beat the Kings in five games in 1993.

New York (2012)

Yankees (2009)

The last of the Yankees 27 championships came in 2009 when they beat the Phillies in six games.

Mets (1986)

The Mets last won the title in 1986 beating the Red Sox in seven games in the Series that featured the ball going through Bill Buckner's legs.

Giants (2012)

The Giants beat the New England Patriots 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI on Feb. 5, 2012

Jets (1969)

The Jets have been in one Super Bowl, winning SB III 16-7 over the Baltimore Colts, a victory guaranteed by quarterback Joe Namath.

Rangers (1994)

The Rangers beat the Vancouver Canucks in seven games in the 1994 Cup final.

Islanders (1983)

The Islanders went to five straight Cup finals in the '80s winning four straight from 1980-83 and losing in their last appearance in '84 to Edmonton.

Knicks (1973)

The Knicks last championship was after he 1972-73 season when they beat the Lakers in five games.

Brooklyn Nets (Never)

When they were the New Jersey Nets they reached the NBA finals two consecutive seasons (2002 and 2003) losing to the Lakers both times. As the New York Nets, they won ABA titles in 1974 and '76. Julius Erving was the playoffs MVP in both championship years.

New Jersey Devils (2003)

The Devils won the last of their three Stanley Cups in 2003, beating the Ducks in seven games.

New Orleans (2010)

Pelicans (Never)

The Pelicans have never played in an NBA final.

Saints (2010)

The Saints have been in the Super Bowl once, beating the Colts on Feb. 7, 2010

Oklahoma City (Never)

Thunder (Never)

The Thunder lost to the Heat in the NBA finals in 2012. Before the franchise moved to Oklahoma City, they did win the championship as the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979.

Ottawa (1927)

Senators (Never)

The Senators, who began play in 1992, reached the Cup final once, losing to the Ducks in five games in 2007. An original Ottawa Senators team won Stanley Cups in the early part of the 20th century. The last was 1927.

Philadelphia (2018)

Phillies (2008)

The Phils last won the Series when they beat the Rays in five games in 2008. In 2009, they lost to the Yankees in six games.

Eagles (2018)

Led by backup quarterback Nick Foles, who was named the game's MVP, the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

Prior to their 2018 title, the Eagles had lost their only two Super Bowl appearances dropping SB XV to the Raiders 27-10 on Jan. 25, 1981 and falling to the Patriots 24-21 in SB XXXIX on Feb. 6, 2005.

The last time they won the NFL championship before their 2018 Super Bowl win was 1960.

Flyers (1975)

The Flyers won back-to-back Cups in '74 and '75 but have not won since, despite reaching the finals six more times.

76ers (1983)

The 76ers last NBA championship was 1983 when they swept the Lakers. In their only finals appearance since then, they lost to the Lakers in five games in 2001.

Pittsburgh (2017)

Steelers (2009)

The Steelers have appeared in eight Super Bowls, winning six. They last won on Feb. 1, 2009 beating the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 in Super Bowl XLIII.

Pirates (1979)

The Pirates last won the World Series in 1979 when they beat the Orioles in seven games.

Penguins (2017)

The Pens beat the Nashville Predators in six games in 2017 to win their second straight Stanley Cup.

Portland (1977)

Trail Blazers (1977)

The Trail Blazers' only NBA title was in 1977 when, led by Bill Walton and coached by Jack Ramsey, they beat the Sixers in six games.

Sacramento (Never)

Kings (Never)

The Kings, who moved to Sacramento from Kansas City in 1985, have never been in an NBA final. The franchise did win the championship when they were the Rochester Royals in 1951.

St. Louis (2019)

Blues (2019)

Led by Conn Smythe winner Ryan O'Reilly and rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington, the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in seven games to win the first Cup in franchise history.

The Blues, who first started play in 1967-68 season, reached the finals their first three seasons but were swept each time.

Cardinals (2011)

Of the Cardinals 11 championships, the last was in 2011 when they beat the Rangers in seven games.

San Antonio (2014)

Spurs (2014)

The Spurs have won five NBA titles. The last was in 2014 when they beat the Heat.

San Diego (1964)

Padres (Never)

The have played in the World Series twice but have never won. The lost to the Tigers in five games in 1984 and were swept by the Yankees in 1998

Chargers (1964)

The Chargers no longer play in San Diego but they still own the city's only title. In their only Super Bowl appearance, the Chargers lost to the San Francisco 49ers 49-26 on Jan. 29, 1995. But the Chargers did win the AFL championship following the 1963 season beating the Boston Patriots 51-10 on Jan. 5, 1964.

Seattle (2014)

Seahawks (2014)

The Seahawks are 1-2 in Super Bowl games. Their win came in SB XLIII when they beat the Broncos 43-8 on Feb. 2, 2014.

Before the Seahawks championship, Seattle's last title was earned by the SuperSonics when they won the NBA championship in 1979. The SuperSonics moved to Oklahoma City before the 2008-09 season

Mariners (Never)

The Mariners have never reached the World Series

Tampa Bay area (2020)

Orlando Magic (Never)

Since beginning play in 1989, the Magic have never won an NBA title. They reached the finals twice, getting swept by the Rockets in 1995 and losing in five games to the Lakers in 2009.

Tampa Bay Rays (Never)

Since entering the American League in 1998, the Rays have played in one World series, losing to the Phillies in five games in 2008.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2003)

The Buccaneers won their only Super Bowl appearance topping the Oakland Raiders 48-21 in XXXVII on Jan. 26, 2003.

Tampa Bay Lightning (2020)

The Lightning beat the Dallas Stars in the NHL's pandemic bubble in Edmonton in 2020 to win their second Stanley Cup. Tampa Bay won its first appearance in the NHL finals beating the Flames in seven games in 2004. The Lightning lost to the Blackhawks in six games in the 2015 Cup final.

Tennessee (Never)

Tennessee Titans (Never)

In their only Super Bowl (SB XXXIV, Jan. 30, 2000), the Titans lost to the St. Louis Rams 23-16.

As the Houston Oilers, the franchise won the first two AFL championships in 1960 and' 61.

Memphis Grizzlies (Never)

The Grizzlies, who began in Vancouver in 1995 before moving to Memphis in 2001, have never played in an NBA final.

Nashville Predators (Never)

The Predators, who began playing in 1998, lost their only appearance in the Stanley Cup final to the Penguins in 2017.

Toronto (2019)

Blue Jays (1993)

The Blue Jays have not won a series since Joe Carter's blast off Mitch Williams beat the Phillies in 1993.

Raptors (2019)

The Raptors led by finals MVP Kawhi Leonard beat the Golden State Warriors in six games to win the first NBA championship in franchise history.

An expansion team in 1995, 2019 was the first time the the Raptors reached the NBA finals.

Maple Leafs (1967)

The Leafs have not won the Cup since they beat the Red Wings in six games in 1967. Since then, they have not even made the finals.

Utah (Never)

Jazz (Never)

The Jazz, who moved to Utah from New Orleans in 1979, have been to the NBA finals two times. The Jazz lost to the Bulls in six games in both 1997 and '98.

Vancouver (Never)

Vancouver Canucks (Never)

The Canucks have lost all three Cup finals in which they appeared. Vancouver was swept by the Islanders in 1982 and lost in seven games to the Rangers in 1994 and the Bruins in 2011.

Washington (2019)

Nationals (2019)

The Nationals, who moved to Washington from Montreal in 2005, won the first World Series appearance in franchise history by beating the Astros in seven games.

Redskins (1992)

The Redskins are 3-2 in their five Super Bowl appearances. The last time they were in the big game, they beat the Bills 37-24 on Jan. 26, 1992.

Wizards (1978)

The Wizards have never reached an NBA final. They did win the NBA championship in 1978 when the franchise was the Baltimore Bullets.

Capitals (2018)

The Caps, who joined the NHL in 1974, finally won the Stanley Cup beating the Vegas Golden Knights four games to one.

In their only finals appearance before 2018, the Caps were swept in 1998 by the Detroit Red Wings.

Winnipeg (1976)

Jets (1976)

This version of the Jets, who were the were the Atlanta Thrashers until moving to Winnipeg in 2011, has made the playoffs just twice and never reached a Stanley Cup final. The team that was the Winnipeg Jets before moving to Arizona to become the Coyotes, won three WHA titles, the last in 1976.