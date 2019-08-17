Five takeaways from Saturday’s Cocalico vs. Warwick football scrimmage in Lititz …
1. Trey Glass is A-OK: Knee issue? What knee issue? Glass shined for Warwick last fall, with 72 receptions for 1,331 yards and 15 TD grabs — all school records — to help the Warriors win nine games, including a victory over Palmyra for the program’s first District 3 playoff W. Then Glass suffered a knee injury in the D3-5A quarterfinals, and needed surgery to repair it. He missed the lacrosse season in the spring, but rehabbed his knee back into shape, and he was cleared to play football earlier this summer. And play Glass did on Saturday morning. Despite lugging around a brace on his repaired right knee, he made a pair of jaw-dropping plays vs. Cocalico: On the Eagles’ first drive of the timed scrimmage, Glass jumped a route from his DB spot, picked off a pass and raced 30 yards for a TD. Later, he got loose on a deep slant route — beating his man and the safety over the top — and he hauled in a 37-yard TD grab from Joey McCracken. Two plays. Two touchdowns. Yeah, Glass’ knee is just fine. You’ve been warned Section 1 combatants.
Warwick senior all-state wideout Trey Glass takes a breather @WarwickFB #LLfootball pic.twitter.com/Wjvu08DWlS— Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) August 17, 2019
2. Noah Palm is a beast: Cocalico is returning just six full-time seniors from last fall, when the Eagles won 10 games and went to the D3-5A title game against rival Manheim Central. One of those seniors is Noah Palm, Cocalico’s dual-threat QB-DB standout. And he picked up right where he left off last year. On Warwick’s first drive of the timed scrimmage, Palm, an all-state safety last season, made a huge stick over the middle after a Warwick completion. The hit popped the ball loose, and Cocalico scooped up the fumble. Later, from his QB spot, Palm called his own number on an option play, lowered his shoulder and bowled over an oncoming Warwick defender, and then he tucked the ball under and raced 50-plus yards for a TD. He had 28 TD keepers last year, plus 100 tackles and a ton of bone-jarring sticks on defense. Palm made a verbal commitment to the University of New Hampshire earlier this summer.
@CocalicoFball pic.twitter.com/gn0fUfOqyT— Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) August 17, 2019
3. Joey McCracken is only going to get better: Warwick’s junior QB had an amazing breakout sophomore season last fall, passing for 1,900 yards with 27 TD strikes against just three picks, and he didn’t get the full-time starting gig until Week 6. With blue-chip OL Nolan Rucci protecting his blindside, and with holdover line vets Hunter Deibler and Hayden Benner also due back in the trenches, McCracken should get plenty of time to scour the field for open receivers. Speaking of those, Glass is back. That’s a heck of a start. And Justin Gerhart, Caleb Schmitz and Conor Adams all have pass-catching experience on the flanks. He spread the ball around to all of those guys — including the TD strike to Glass — on Saturday. If everything goes as planned, McCracken should be a 2,000-yard passer this time around. Opposing secondaries beware.
Joey McCracken leading Warwick offense #LLfootball @WarwickFB pic.twitter.com/CJJa4yNrx6— Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) August 17, 2019
4. Cocalico has some work to do: As mentioned, coach Dave Gingrich’s crew returns just eight seniors, and only six of those guys were full-time players last fall. So the Eagles will be breaking in some fresh faces in important places. They’re also facing a pretty imposing schedule. Gingrich and his assistants tried rotating in as many guys as they could on Saturday, to get first-team reps against a really good Warwick outfit. Palm is fantastic. All-State OL-DL Brock Gingrich is a stud. And speed-back Ronald Zahm should do plenty of damage. But Cocalico is going to need some new guys — particularly in the trenches — to step in and step up. Pronto.
All-State lineman Brock Gingrich getting some tape #LLfootball @CocalicoFball pic.twitter.com/8Xb5aOqw0o— Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) August 17, 2019
5. Warwick is going to be an incredibly tough out: Already mentioned a plethora of experienced skill kids and trench kids above, and the Warriors should be plenty motivated after falling to Cedar Cliff in the D3-5A quarterfinals last year — on the night Glass’ knee was shattered. There is tons to like in Lititz, and the feeling is that if everyone stays on the same page — and stays healthy — Warwick could be playing well into November this time around. Good vibes in Warriors’ camp.
Warwick sideline #LLfootball @WarwickFB pic.twitter.com/qtaePKGrGc— Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) August 17, 2019
