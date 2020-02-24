Led by Mason Weeks (40), Zach Shedleski (25) and Greg Testa (12), Lancaster Catholic's 35-0 boys' basketball team lets everyone know where it stands among PIAA hoop powers Friday night in Hershey's Giant Center.
Lancaster Catholic's L-L League champions defeat Eastern York, 59-51, in the opening ound of the District Three Class AAA boys' basketball tournament. McCaskey's boys and the Crusaders' girls also advance.
Lancaster Catholic captured its first District Three Class AAA boys' basketball title Thursday via a sterling team effort. Greg Testa drives for two of his game-high 31 points. At right, Zach Shedleski, who scored 23, slips past a Steel-High defender.
Ryan Purvis takes aim on another bucket for the Crusaders. In the middle, Ian Giblin focuses on a drive to the hoop. At right, Zach Shedleski is the picture of concentration in Friday night's triumph over Perry Traditional Academy. [ RYAN PURVIS ]
