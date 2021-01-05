It’s L-L League girls basketball 2020-21, take two.

Only now, because of a government-mandated shutdown, it’ll be L-L League girls basketball 2021. And it begins in earnest Friday night, with 11 games scheduled for the first weekend of play.

Local athletic directors spent the last couple of weeks working the phones and their text functions to rearrange their schedules. Most teams, obviously, had to bag some games because of the truncated timetable. Whatever tip-off tournaments or holiday tournaments that were on anyone’s original schedules were all canceled.

As far as schedules go, L-L League teams are in the 13 to 21 range. Pre-shutdown, Elco was at the usual max 22-game limit, but that has changed.

Here’s a look at the updated schedule trends, plus some news and notables along the way. Click on the team link for complete schedule and roster ...

SECTION 1: Cedar Crest dipped from 18 games to 15 games, and the Falcons had their holiday-tournament matchup vs. Harrisburg at Lower Dauphin’s event canned. Cedar Crest gets started Friday with a much-anticipated Section 1 showdown against rival Manheim Township, and the Falcons’ two nonleague games are Jan. 16 at Red Lion — circle that one — and Jan. 27 at Palmyra for an all-Lebanon County backyard scrap. … Pre-shutdown, Hempfield was at 20 games, with juicy nonleague tilts scheduled vs. Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley and West York. Alas, those games were canceled. The Black Knights are now at 16 games, starting Friday against McCaskey, with nonleague dates at Dallastown on Saturday, Jan. 16 at Wilson, and then later in January in the Keystone Cup showcase against either Governor Mifflin or Lower Dauphin. Here’s hoping Hempfield can get CD, CV and WY on next season’s slate; those would have been entertaining games for sure. … Manheim Township, which opens up Friday at Cedar Crest, dipped from 17 games to 15 games, as the Blue Streaks lost nonleague dates vs. Solanco and Palmyra. Rumor has it the Solanco game might get tacked on. Stay tuned. Township kept nonleague clashes against Exeter and Central York, both later this month. … McCaskey, which opens up Friday at Hempfield, stayed put at 14 games; the Red Tornado’s lone scheduled nonleague game is Saturday at York High. We were told that McCaskey is hoping to add a nonleague date vs. Reading. Stay tuned. We’re expecting plenty of add-on-the-fly games this winter, especially since teams have been granted permission by the PIAA to add games through March. … Penn Manor remained the same at 17 games, starting Saturday with a nonleague tussle at Solanco. The Comets have other nonleague dates against Manheim Central in January, and vs. Cocalico, Columbia and Lebanon in February. Those games vs. the Crimson Tide and the Cedars close out the Comets’ regular season Feb. 20-22.

SECTION 2: Conestoga Valley, which opens up Friday with a home section lid-lifter vs. Lebanon, remained on the 17-game line. The Buckskins were able to retain nonleague games vs. York Tech, Donegal, Garden Spot and Solanco, all later this month. … Zero changes for Elizabethtown, which will play its league games only — head-to-head Section 2 games and the crossover games. That’s it. The Bears get it started Friday when defending Section 2 champ Ephrata comes to E-town. Circle that one for sure. … Ephrata also remained the same with 17 dates, starting Friday with a bus trip to E-town. The Mounts were able to shift their four nonleague games around, keeping Garden Spot, Twin Valley, Lampeter-Strasburg and Cocalico on the schedule. … Who has the most games scheduled post-shutdown? Lebanon, with 21. The Cedars had 20 dates pre-shutdown, and actually picked up another game, so Lebanon will be plenty busy in the coming two months. The Cedars have nonleague games against Palmyra, Governor Mifflin, Lancaster Mennonite, Northern Lebanon, Garden Spot, Oley Valley, Solanco and Bermudian Springs on their docket, and Lebanon gets started Friday at CV. … Warwick dipped from 16 games to 15 games, starting Friday with a peachy nonleague home date vs. Solanco. The Warriors also have a nonleague date on Jan. 23 against backyard rival Cocalico, and Warwick is trying to get a nonleague date vs. Muhlenberg added to the schedule. Stay tuned.

SECTION 3: Cocalico was at 15 games before the Jan. 23 date vs. Warwick was added this week, giving the Eagles 16 games — down from 17 pre-shutdown — starting Friday with a Section 3 opener against Manheim Central. Cocalico was able to keep other nonleague dates vs. Muhlenberg, Penn Manor and Ephrata. … Garden Spot remained at 17 games, starting Friday with a section tussle vs. Lampeter-Strasburg. The Spartans have nonleague games vs. Berks Catholic, Ephrata, Conestoga Valley, Lebanon and Pequea Valley. … L-S remained at 17 games, starting Friday with a bus ride over to Garden Spot. The Pioneers were able to keep nonleague dates vs. Linden Hall, Conrad Weiser, Lancaster Mennonite, Twin Valley and Ephrata; the Weiser game is scheduled for Feb. 23 — the day after the final league play-date. And this L-S FYI: Senior wing shooter Emma Drouillard recently committed to play hoops for Lancaster Bible College. Solanco standout Jade Eshelman has also committed to LBC. … Manheim Central, which will feature an 8-player roster this season, opens up Friday at Cocalico, and the Barons kept their original 17-game slate. That includes nonleague games vs. Red Land, Penn Manor, Fleetwood, York Suburban and Annville-Cleona. Central coach Tyson Hayes is an A-C grad — he starred in basketball and football for the Dutchmen — so he’ll get a homecoming game of sorts on Feb. 13. … Solanco dipped from 18 games to 17 games, starting Friday at Warwick — and the Golden Mules will be right back at it Saturday with a home date vs. Penn Manor. Other nonleague games on Solanco’s schedule include Conestoga Valley, Lebanon and Donegal. The Mules are also hoping to reschedule games vs. Hempfield and Manheim Township, a pair of Section 1 heavyweights. Stay tuned.

SECTION 4: Donegal went up from 14 games to 16 games, so the Indians will be a little busier than they originally expected. However, because of lack of practices completed, Donegal won’t hit the court until Jan. 15 — the latest start date among L-L League teams. After that, the Indians will cram a lot of games into a tight window, including nonleague dates vs. York Suburban, Conestoga Valley, West York, Octorara and Susquehannock. … Who took the biggest scheduling hit because of the shutdown? Elco, which went from 22 games to 18 games. Still, those 18 games are second-most among L-L League teams, behind Lebanon’s 21. The Raiders kick it off Friday when Lancaster Catholic comes to Myerstown for a mega Section 4 opener. Elco has an eclectic mix of nonleague foes, including Pottsville, Fleetwood, Lower Dauphin, Wyomissing, Hamburg, Conrad Weiser and Linden Hall. … Lancaster Catholic annually puts together one of the coolest schedules in the area. But the shutdown stung the Crusaders, who were forced to shelve their holiday tournament, plus any fun road trips; Catholic is usually good for a couple of jaunts to the Philly area, and there will be no game vs. District 11 kingpin Bethlehem Catholic this season. The Crusaders dipped from 16 games to 15 games, starting Friday at Elco. There are nonleague games sprinkled in along the way vs. Linden Hall and Trinity, and here’s a date to circle: Jan. 16 is the annual Catholic Shootout, and the Crusaders will host this season. The schedule: Trinity vs. Linden Hall at 10 a.m.; Delone Catholic vs. Bishop McDevitt at 12 p.m.; York Catholic vs. Holy Redeemer out of Wilkes-Barre at 2 p.m.; and the host Crusaders vs. Berks Catholic in the nightcap at 4 p.m. Hearing Catholic is also trying to reschedule a nonleague date vs. Delone Catholic; the power-house Squirettes were slated to play in the Crusaders’ holiday event, which didn’t happen. … Northern Lebanon dipped from 19 games to 17 games, and the Vikings, who lost some practice time pre-shutdown, won’t start until Jan. 13, when NL hosts Lancaster Catholic for an ultra Section 4 showdown. The Vikes were able to keep nonleague dates vs. Pequea Valley, Tulpehocken, Lebanon, Hamburg, Middletown and Schuylkill Valley.

SECTION 5: Annville-Cleona remained on the 14-game line, but the Dutchmen won’t get going until Jan. 12 with a section game at Lancaster Country Day. A-C has nonleague games slated against Camp Hill, Kutztown, Manheim Central and Palmyra. The latter two games will close out the regular season Feb. 13-17. … Columbia remained status quo with 17 games, starting Jan. 12 with the Section 5 opener at home vs. Lancaster Mennonite. The Crimson Tide hung onto nonleague games vs. Middletown, Eastern York, Brandywine Heights, Antietam, York Tech, Schuylkill Valley and Penn Manor. Those last four games are Feb. 12-20, and will close out the Tide’s regular-season slate. … Lancaster Country Day went from 16 games to 13 games, tied with E-town for the fewest post-shutdown games scheduled. That’s a bummer for the Cougars, who are out to defend section and D3 titles this winter. Country Day will open up Jan. 12 at Annville-Cleona — it will be the season-opener for both of those clubs, actually — and the Cougars kept nonleague games vs. Lancaster County Christian, York Country Day and against Tulpehocken to close out their regular-season slate on Feb. 13. … Lancaster Mennonite remained at 16 games, starting Jan. 11 with a juicy nonleague date at Lancaster Catholic. The Blazers have other nonleague tilts vs. Lebanon, L-S, Trinity, Solanco and Linden Hall, as Mennonite certainly isn’t ducking anybody. … Octorara also remained at 17 games, starting Jan. 12 vs. Pequea Valley. The Braves — who shifted down to Section 5 this season — have nonleague games against Tulpehocken, Kennard-Dale, Christian School of York, Schuylkill Valley, Donegal, York Tech and New Covenant Christian, as the Braves set sail in the Alex Stam Era in Atglen. … Pequea Valley added a game, going from 16 to 17, starting Jan. 11 vs. Oley Valley. The Braves’ slate also includes nonleague games vs. Northern Lebanon, Middletown, Fleetwood, Susquenita, Eastern York and Garden Spot. PV beat Susquenita in last year’s D3-2A third-place game to clinch a spot in the PIAA playoffs for the first time in program history. Eastern York is the reigning D3-4A runner-up; the Golden Knights fell to Lancaster Catholic in last year's district finale.

Linden Hall, which will join the L-L League for the 2022-23 season, will play an independent schedule for the second season in a row, as the Lions go for their third straight D3-2A crown. Linden Hall gets started Jan. 16 in the Catholic Shootout against Trinity, and the Lions’ schedule also features intriguing games vs. Westtown School and Imhotep Charter, both out of Philly. Imhotep Charter KO’d Pequea Valley in last year’s state tourney.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

