The Adamstown swim team had peered through its goggles toward this weekend all summer.
The Lancaster Summer Swim League Championship is the championship for Adamstown, according to coach Kimberly Evans. There is no shared focus with other events as there is for some clubs.
It showed. Adamstown easily took first place at the LSSL Championship meet, held Friday and Saturday at Leola Pool.
Adamstown collected 937.5 points to complete the win. Overlook (755), Skyline (735.5), Mount Joy Lions (579.5) and Ephrata Tidal Waves (493) rounded out the top five.
“We had a lot of personal best times,” Evans said. “There were a lot of close races and it was just a really fun atmosphere today.”
Overall, the performance amounted to dominance. Adamstown claimed first place in 21 of the 60 events between Friday and Saturday — by far the most among the 22 teams represented.
Seven of Adamstown’s wins came in relay events on Friday, followed by 14 individual wins on Saturday morning.
Madelyn Klinger was the individual star of the meet, claiming three individual wins in the girls 9-10 25-meter freestyle, 25-meter backstroke and 25-meter butterfly.
Chadd Corson, Marlee Rickert, Annie Gao and Sydney Gring each also claimed two individual wins for Adamstown. Emily Gao, Zachary Sherk and Cameron Gring came away with one victory each.
While Adamstown took home the win, the day was a positive one for the LSSL overall.
Tents of all shades were pitched around Leola pool, as the community gathered to watch 889 swimmers compete.
“I just like to see the I just like to see the camaraderie between the teams,” Evans said. “...To me, that's what it's all about — for everybody to make new friends and have fun while they're swimming.”
Record Watch
It was a bad weekend to be a record holder within the LSSL and at Leola Pool.
Thirty-one pool records were smashed on the weekend. Additionally, 10 league records were broken — eight of them by Adamstown.
Madelyn Klinger’s 14.17 in the girls 9-10 25-meter freestyle and 14.76 in the 25-meter butterfly set league records, while Annie Gao’s 31.81 in the girls 11-12 50-meter backstroke and 34.59 in the 50-meter breaststroke set new marks.
The quartet of Marlee Rickert, Caroline Wasielevski, Camerin Gring and Becca Brown set a new girls 15-18 200-meter freestyle relay mark at 1:48.57.
Emily Gao, Emily Cherrie, Sydney Gring and Morgan Valeriano broke another record in the girls 13-14 200-meter medley relay at 2:04.17.
Marlee Rickert added another with a 26.69 in the girls 15-18 50-meter freestyle.
Zachary Sherk added a record of his own with a 29.67 in the boys 15-18 50-meter breaststroke.
Jackson Shirey of the Hempfield Stingrays set a new league mark with his 15.25 time in the boys 9-10 25-meter butterfly.
The Mount Joy Lions’ Jacob Houck beat the previous mark in the boys 15-18 50-meter butterfly at 25.47.