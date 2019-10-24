GLEN ROCK — As soon as the opening whistle sounded on Thursday's District Three Class 3A boys soccer quarterfinal, a battle cry rang out from host Susquehannock's backfield, breaking up the stillness of the night and spurring the Warriors to an early attack on visiting Cocalico.
"Press! Press!"
The Warriors heeded the call, seizing control with two goal in the first five minutes, setting the tone in a 3-0 win and setting the proverbial sun on Cocalico's season. It earned top-seeded Susquehannock (20-1-2) a berth in the semifinals, slated for Monday at home against Northern York — a 1-0 winner over Lampeter-Strasburg Thursday — at a time to be determined.
"This is probably the first time we came out that way all season," said Susquehannock coach Brett Maxwell. "We knew we had some strong players. We've just kind of lacked that ability to come out with some fire. We talked the last couple days about really trying to change that in our play, and they did. They stepped up and started great."
Jonathan Collins put the Warriors on the board at 3:25, taking a pass in the middle from Greyson Murray and shooting it past Cocalico goalkeeper Zach Kruetzer (two saves).
Murray pressed on 83 seconds later, dribbling into the middle of the Cocalico box and rocketing a shot off the hands of Kruetzer and into the net to pad the lead against the No. 8 Eagles (11-7-2).
"I haven't had many starts to games like that," said Cocalico coach Derek Sipe, "where so much goes wrong so quickly. When you do that against a good team, you're not going to give yourself a whole lot of opportunities to work your way back into the game."
The Warriors, who escaped an upset bid from No. 16 Donegal Monday, continued their aggressive play, intercepting passes to end Cocalico possessions and jumping on the Eagles' clearing attempts at the other end to continue their attack. In the 13th minute, a Nathan Weldon kick from midfield on a restart bounced twice in the Cocalico box before Susquehannock's Jonathan Lippy put a head on it to knock it into the goal and continue the hard-pressing start.
"We have spurts where we do that," Maxwell said. "We have spurts where we're really dangerous and defend really well, but we've lacked the ability to do it for 80 minutes. Today, we didn't, so that's a big step moving forward."
Having taken the early punch from the Susquehannock press, Cocalico collected itself at halftime, breaking the huddle before taking the field with a rallying cry of "1-2-3, family."
"We talked about how most teams in that situations pack it in," Sipe said, "and realize their season's over and walk out of here with a 5-0, 6-0 loss. It was important for us to play that second half with pride."
Throughout the game, the Eagles slipped through the Susquehannock press and showed flashes of potential. Defensively, Lucas Martin stood up to a Warriors free kick and Moses Madison broke up a rush with a sliding tackle. On offense, Matt Laudenslager and Darren Main created chances in the midfield, and Aaron Weitzel curled a shot just over the Susquehannock crossbar. Susquehannock goalkeeper Nick Koval stopped all seven shots that landed on goal.
"Unfortunately, we couldn't get that first one," Sipe said. "I think if you get a goal, it starts becoming interesting, but we just weren't able to get that first one."
At the other end, Ethan Farmer stopped all three of Susquehannock's second-half shots, preventing the press from extending its damage.
"We have a purpose," Sipe said, "and we have a brand of soccer that I think represents Cocalico, and I think we were able to do that in the second half."
Northern York 1, Lampeter-Strasburg 0: Malachi Reid's goal in the 69th minute propelled the No. 5 Polar Bears (16-3-1) into the semifinals. Ashton Davies set up the goal while John White made nine saves at the other end for a shutout.
Colin Reinacher made eight saves for the No. 4 Pioneers (13-6-1) in their season-ending loss.