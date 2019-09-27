It’s a huge gamble to try an onside kick with the score tied late in the game. Solanco pushed in its chips and came away with a huge payout.
Knotted at 21-21 with Elizabethtown on Friday during the Bears’ homecoming night, the Mules pounced on the surprise onside try with just under six minutes left in the game, and scored with 51 seconds to go on a 3-yard run from Nick Yannutz to pull off a 28-21 victory in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two game.
The Bears (0-3 L-L, 3-3 overall) had a nice mix of passing and running on their opening drive, using 10 plays to score from 3 yards out on a Leon Allen run. Riley Drager added a 15-yard TD run on the following series, set up by a 25-yard pass from Pat Gilhool to Cole Hitz.
Meanwhile, Solanco (2-1, 4-2) went all in with its rushing attack in the first half, eschewing the pass entirely. Elizabethtown was able to force a turnover on downs and a punt on the Mules’ initial possessions, but Grady Unger finished a 16-play drive with a QB sneak late in the second.
The Mules took advantage of a Bears fumble midway through the third, tying the game at 14-14 off a 7-yard Rashawn Carter run. Allen’s second TD of the night early in the fourth put Elizabethtown back in front, but Solanco answered with a 12-play drive, putting the score at 21-21 on a 2-yard TD run from Yannutz.
Then came the onside kick. With the ball back in Elizabethtown territory, the Mules proceeded to drain most of the clock, inching their way down the field thanks to some fourth-down conversions. The Bears had exhausted all of their timeouts by the time Yannutz crossed the goal line for the go-ahead score, and Gilhool was sacked as time expired.
Up next
Solanco will visit McCaskey next Friday, while Elizabethtown will go to Garden Spot.