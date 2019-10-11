When Penn Manor football strikes, it strikes quick. Celebrating their Senior Night on Friday, the Comets shocked Elizabethtown with a flurry of touchdowns just before halftime in Millersville, paving the way to a 37-6 rout.
Both sides were cold offensively for most of the first half of this week’s nonleague contest. Penn Manor was gifted a 5-yard TD run from Isaiah Stoltzfus (12 carries, 46 yards) early in the first quarter after a muffed punt, but otherwise, the two teams combined for seven punts through the initial 10 drives of the game.
That changed rapidly late in the second. On a fourth-and-10, the Comets used some trickery; Aaron Gale took a jet-sweep pass and found Kyle Murr for a 27-yard TD. Elizabethtown tried a trick play of its own with a wildcat pass from Cole Rice, but Gale intercepted it to set up a 34-yard TD pass from Luke Braas to Murr on the next play.
After a Bears punt with just under a minute left before halftime, Murr took a 59-yard screen pass to the house for his third TD. Rice returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a score to put Elizabethtown on the board ahead of the break.
The Bears’ offense tried in vain to get going in the second half, but continually came up short on fourth-down attempts, ultimately finishing 2 for 7 in the final two periods alone. Murr (5 catches, 163 yards) caught his fourth TD of the night on a deep ball from Braas (12 for 24, 189 yards) midway through the third, and Josh Gibson added a 19-yarder on the ground early in the fourth to ice it for the Comets.
Up next
The two teams will have their final home games next week, as Penn Manor (3-5) hosts Hempfield and Elizabethtown (3-5) faces Lampeter-Strasburg.