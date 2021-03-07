Paving over a 5,000-foot strip of the abandoned Route 23 relief highway, better known as the “goat path,” has a become an odd rallying point for recreationists, farmland preservation advocates and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

With funding from various state sources, the High companies plan to build a short road from where the ill-fated goat path begins on the Walnut Street extension in East Lampeter Township. Another short road connected by a roundabout on High land will provide easier access to its corporate center, industrial park, residential properties and planned expansions in East Lampeter Township.

The two roads, at a cost of $18.2 million, would ease congestion on Greenfield Road, one of Lancaster County’s busiest roads. It also would be the first motorized use of the goat path since it was dropped by PennDOT in the 1970s after years of public opposition and funding issues.

But it is not the new roads, rather a proposed multi-use trail on the goat path beside them, that has become a pivotal point for future land use in Lancaster city and its suburbs and for 200,000 residents.

City and county planners hope a proposed, but as yet unfunded, paved trail on the goat path will be a beachhead for the Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway. That’s a 15-mile long-term project that would run from Lancaster General Health’s Harrisburg Pike campus in East Hempfield Township, through the city and onto the goat path and eastern Lancaster County, terminating where PennDOT’s right of way ends at Route 772 near Leola.

Eventually, goals are for the shared-use trail to be extended to New Holland and on to Money Rocks County Park. Such a route would go through the heart of scenic Plain sect farmland. Supporters think the trail could become a destination, much like the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail and Northwest Lancaster County River Trail in other parts of the county.

Trail proponents see local economic benefits such as those that have sprung up along those two trails — perhaps even Amish vendors selling goods along a new trail.

A separate trail for buggies and equestrian riders could be added in the future.

‘Sort of self-preserving’

The Lancaster Alliance for New Directions, a grassroots group that fiercely fought the Route 23 relief highway as a threat to farmland and the Amish community, initially opposed the High venture. But it then endorsed the project, provided a 16-foot-wide paved trail was built alongside it.

“The trail does provide an opportunity to see that a road is never built,” says Russ Pugh, a retired attorney and longtime farmland-preservation activist. “It should always have been unconscionable, but for some reason it wasn’t.

“If you have a trail here, you would have a biking constituency, you would have a hiking constituency, a horse constituency, maybe even an Amish constituency that would make it politically impossible to run anything through here. It’s sort of self-preserving in a way. We just have to get it going.”

Without an established trail on the 5.5-mile length of the goat path, Pugh fears more of the right of way could be carved up piecemeal for other businesses seeking easier access along the Route 23 corridor.

That would be incredibly disruptive to the heart of the county’s Plain sect community, he believes. “Eventually, that community becomes nonviable, and they leave and that would be a tremendous loss. That’s part of our heritage. That’s what makes us Lancaster County. Otherwise, we’re just like every place else.”

Instead, Pugh would like to see Amish given permission to use the goat path with buggies to enable them easier access to their farms and to travel more safely to destinations such as Costco.

The goat path right of way, though currently leased back to some Amish farmers for grazing livestock —hence the “goat path” nickname — can no longer be used to grow crops.

Respect Farmland, another local watchdog group that fights against projects that threaten the character of the county, also has supported the High relief roads, as long as the goat path is not used for other roadways. The group enthusiastically supports the extended trail and its first section on the goat path, says Mary Haverstick, the group’s spokesperson.

Support from PennDOT

PennDOT also is a cheerleader for the trail, seeing it as an appropriate use of its right of way. A highway no longer is.

However, the agency is supporting the short High relief road. “We didn’t want it to be viewed as a relief route for Route 23 because we’ve all been through that,” says Mike Keiser, executive of PennDOT’s Region 8. “We support a multi-use trail. It makes a lot of sense.”

To encourage a longer trail on the goat path, Keiser says PennDOT would like to lease or give the entire 5.5 miles of goat path right of way to Lancaster County.

East Lampeter Township, which has agreed to assume maintenance of the trail along the High road, solidly endorses the trail there and farther east.

“I really think once we get this section, there will be a lot of momentum for getting this trail built further,” says Ralph Hutchison, township manager. “We will put township energy behind that right of way.” Another 1.5 miles of the goat path right of way is in the township beyond the High relief road terminus.

“Boy, what a great opportunity for the community,” says Mike Domin of the Lancaster County Planning Commission of a multi-use trail on the goat path. “It is going to benefit both recreationists and those who want to use alternative modes of transportation.”

Adds Tom Simpson, a Lancaster city bike commuter and Respect Farmland member, “It could be a conduit for commuters and allow people to get safely to work and take some cars off the road. This first part is pretty important because we hope it will kick-start the whole trail.”

Officials in Upper Leacock Township, which has 2.5 miles of the goat path and much of the proposed route beyond, have been cool to embracing a trail. Township manager Michael Morris said it was “premature” to talk about the trail as the township had applied for a grant to study all parks and trails in the township, including use of the goat path.

Funding needed

But there is one important snag. Currently, there is no funding to build the initial 5,000 feet of trail.

High is putting up $3.1 million to do the design and permitting work as part of its relief road, as well as do stormwater management for a trail, but has not offered to pay for any of the trail construction. Nor has the county or PennDOT so far.

A committee comprised of local municipalities and other partners, including High, was formed by the county to develop and fund the Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway. The group will meet next week to explore grants and other funding possibilities for the goat path portion, estimated to cost $1.2 million.

One concern is that even if funding is found, it won’t be in time to build the trail the same time the road is built in 2022, which would save money.

“The hope is it could be built at the same time the road is extended. We’re working on that right now but I’m not sure we can pull it off,” says East Lampeter Township’s Hutchison.

Adds Domin, “I have no worries about it. I think it will happen. It will just take a little time.”

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.