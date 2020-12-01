Just call them Super Sophomores.

Here’s a list of 25 10th-graders who are expected to make a big splash in L-L League girls basketball circles this winter. All the players on this list had breakout ninth-grade campaigns last season; some earned starting varsity nods right out of the chute, while others picked up crunch-time minutes and got plenty of run on the big stage.

We’re not expecting any of these players — who are listed alphabetically for housekeeping purposes — to suffer the dreaded sophomore jinx in the coming months …

Sarah Arment, Pequea Valley - Earned some minutes off the bench for the L-L League runners-up and PIAA qualifiers last winter. Cat-quick guard fits the Braves’ system perfectly: Defend like mad in the open court and catch-and-shoot in transition. Arment chipped in with 1.8 points in 19 games, and after some heavy graduation hits, she should see a lot more court time in the coming months for PV.

Kaya Camasta, Cedar Crest - Appeared in all 22 games for the Falcons, averaging 1.8 points while getting some key minutes in the backcourt. FYI: Cedar Crest lost just one senior from last season’s team, and the Falcons played multiple ninth-graders — like Camasta — and underclassmen. You’ve been warned, Section 1.

Chantel Cannon, Lancaster Mennonite - Defensive wiz appeared in all 23 games and averaged 2.6 points for the Blazers, who were players in the Section 5 hunt and went to districts. Cannon will hound you in the backcourt and she can run for days.

Josie Clay, Annville-Cleona - Missed some time, and appeared in just 17 games overall. But Clay was money when she got varsity minutes, averaging 4.2 points with a couple of treys. With more minutes, she’s poised to become a go-to kid for the Dutchmen.

Autumn Cook, Hempfield - Earned the starting gig and ran the point for the Black Knights from the jump, averaging 7.1 points with 24 3’s for Hempfield, which ran the table in league play and won the Section 1 championship on the way to the PIAA playoffs. Cook is a floor general personified — and she can create her own shot and shoot it from deep. Future is bright for this kid.

Sophia Floyd, Donegal - Checked into 21 games and made a nice ninth-grade splash for the Indians, chipping in with 4.1 points and a trio of treys. With point-getting machine Kiera Baughman now at IUP, Donegal will be looking for some scorers. Floyd should fit that bill moving forward.

Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata - We heard about Griffin coming up through the Mountaineers’ program, and she didn’t disappoint in her ninth-grade debut, with 11.8 points and 15 3’s while handling the rock for the Section 2 champs and district qualifiers. The crafty lefty can run the offense, shoot it from deep and beat you in transition with her uncanny ability to get to the rim — and her knack of drawing fouls and getting to the line. For a kid who has played in 24 varsity games, Griffin’s hoops IQ is off the charts, and she’s safely on the path for 1,000 career points.

Rebecca Hartranft, Conestoga Valley - Appeared in 21 games and averaged 2.0 points with a couple of treys for the Buckskins. Hartranft has some paint skills, and she should get more minutes in CV’s rotation this time around.

Maddie Knier, Manheim Central - Oh my, how’s this for a ninth-grade season: 16.8 points, 22 3’s and the Section 3 MVP nod. Not too shabby. Knier also helped the Barons make the league and district playoffs, dominating inside and out. She can score on the blocks and rip treys, and she’s a dribble-drive/stick-back machine, who, like Griffin, wears out a path to the foul line. Easily on track for 1,000-plus career points. Enjoy her for three more seasons, Manheim.

Brooke Liney, Pequea Valley - Instant offense and a steady hand off the bench last winter for the Braves, who went to the L-L League title game and advanced to the PIAA playoffs for the first time in program history. Lefty shooter averaged 5.5 points with 32 3’s, appearing in all 30 games. Liney’s numbers should go way up now that she’ll be getting extended minutes. Potential 1,000-point kid? Perhaps. When you put up those kinds of numbers as a ninth-grader, it puts you on the right path to a grand — and Liney has the goods to be a go-to scorer for the next three seasons.

Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day - A sensational ninth-grade season for Ms. Meadows, who earned the starting point-guard duties straight out of camp, and helped the Cougars win Section 5, advance to the L-L League semifinals, win their second District 3 Class 1A championship in a row, and make the second round of the state playoffs. Consummate floor general and director of traffic also chipped in with 9.9 points and 32 3’s, scoring in transition while burying some big jumpers for Country Day. Supporting cast will look a little different this season, but we’re expecting even bigger and better things from Meadows.

Lauren Moffatt, Hempfield - Joined Cook in the Knights’ starting five from Day One, and was a force in the paint last winter, averaging 6.0 points with rebounds and blocked shots aplenty for the section champs. Moffatt is an enforcer, and she’ll only continue to get better in the paint moving forward.

Yazmeen Norris, Lancaster Mennonite - Another defensive stalwart for the Blazers, who chipped in with 2.4 points in 22 games last winter. Shot-blocker and paint mixer-upper.

Katie Ranck, Lampeter-Strasburg - Poised to become L-S’s next “it” kid, after appearing in 21 games with a couple of spot starts last winter. Ranck averaged 3.0 points in her debut, and we think she’ll become a reliable, go-to scorer in the coming years.

Abbie Reed, Manheim Central - Joined Knier in the Barons’ starting rotation right out the chute, and ran the point quite well for Central. Reed also chipped in with 2.8 points and eight 3’s, while playing in-your-face, open-court D and getting the Barons where they needed to be.

Jayla Rivera, Lancaster Mennonite - Sharpshooter earned big minutes and appeared in all 23 games, averaging 5.7 points with 20 3’s in her breakout freshman campaign. Deadly from the wing and the corner from deep; not afraid to pull the trigger when teams double 1,000-point scorer Mariah Wilson. Cannon. Norris. Rivera. Wilson. Plenty to like in Mennonite’s preseason camp.

Abby Sedun, Elizabethtown - Definitely a name to circle and remember in Bears’ Country; Sedun popped in six points in 10 varsity appearances last winter, but she’s poised for more run this time around. Can handle and shoot it from deep, and should be a legit, go-to scorer by her junior/senior run. And if her name sounds familiar, it should; big sister Carly Sedun is back for her senior season for E-town, and she’s a wily vet who knows her way around the L-L League low blocks.

Arianna Seiberlich, Solanco - Appeared in 18 games for the Golden Mules, and was instant offense off the pine with 2.0 points and seven 3’s for the Section 3 champs. Slasher. Dribble-driver. We’re expecting Seiberlich’s numbers to go up as she gets more minutes in Solanco’s rotation.

Anisha Sepulveda, McCaskey - Appeared in 17 games and chipped in with 1.4 points and six 3’s off the bench for the Red Tornado. Expect those numbers to go way, way up, as Sepulveda steps into a more prominent role in McCaskey’s system.

Olivia Shertzer, Warwick - Missed some time with a nagging injury, so she only appeared in 16 games last winter. But once she got on the floor and earned more minutes, Shertzer chipped in with 2.7 points, helping the Warriors make the league and district playoffs. Have to believe that if she stays healthy, Shertzer’s numbers will only rise.

Kiersten Shipton, Cocalico - A solid ninth-grade debut for Shipton, who cracked the starting lineup out of camp and averaged 7.9 points with 32 3’s. Sharpshooter from the wing. Dribble-driver. Smart player with a high hoops IQ. The Eagles’ next 1,000-point kid? Really good shot at that.

Brooke Shutter, Cedar Crest - Another one of the Falcons’ young pups, Shutter checked into 20 games and dropped 1.5 points with a couple of 3’s.

Lacey Wilkinson, Elizabethtown - Much like classmate Abby Sedun, Wilkinson is destined for more minutes and a bigger role in the Bears’ rotation. She had a cup of coffee with the varsity last winter, checking into three games. Remember Wilkinson’s name moving forward, won’t you.

Nickole Wise, Cedar Crest - Appeared in all 22 games, many as the starting point guard, and averaged 3.3 points with four 3’s as part of the Falcons’ youth brigade. Camasta. Shutter. Wise. All sophs — and all part of a solid nucleus moving forward for Cedar Crest.

Nicole Zeiset, Garden Spot - Appeared in 19 games and chipped in with 1.8 points. Wing/baseline player also received several spot starts when the Spartans were nursing some injuries, so she’s had some big-time varsity run. Zeiset should play an even bigger role this time around.

