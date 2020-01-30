The Big 33 tradition of having of at least one alum from the all-star event in each Super Bowl game is intact.
Four players who took part in the contest of high school standouts are on the Super Bowl 54 rosters for either the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers for this Sunday's game.
Place kicker Robbie Gould (PA, 2001) and Kevin Givens (PA, 2015) are both 49ers and Penn State alums who played for the Pennsylvania team, according to the Big 33 website.
Here's a look at the Big 33 alums in every Super Bowl
Frank Clark Jr., a Chiefs tight end, was a member of the Ohio team in the 2011 game.
And Chad Henne, a Wilson grad who is the Chiefs backup quarterback, played on the 2004 Pennsylvania team.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach (PA, 1997) also played in the Big 33 game.
Most seasons, the Big 33 game has pitted a Pennsylvania All-Star team of high school seniors against a team from Ohio. In recent years, the game has been Pennsylvania vs. Maryland.
The first game was held in 1958 and featured a team of national stars against a Pennsylvania team.
This year's Big 33 game will be held May 25.