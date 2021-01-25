An alum from the Big 33 Football Classic has participated in every Super Bowl and that streak will continue this year when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne and offensive lineman Yasir Durant both played in the Big 33 Classic, an all-star football game for senior scholastic stars.

Henne, a Wilson grad, is the backup quarterback quarterback to Patrick Mahomes. Henne, who played college ball at Michigan, played for the 2004 Pennsylvania team.

Durant, who graduated from Imhotep Charter and played college football at Missouri, was on the 2016 Pennsylvania team.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach (PA, 1997) also played in the Big 33 game.

Most seasons, the Big 33 game has pitted a Pennsylvania All-Star team of high school seniors against a team from Ohio. In recent years, the game has been Pennsylvania vs. Maryland.

The first Big 33 game was played in 1958 and featured a team of national stars against a Pennsylvania team.

Here's a link to the Big 33 participants in every Super Bowl from Super Bowl I to Super Bowl LIII.

And this is the list of Big 33 alums of Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers who were part of last year's Super Bowl, which is not included in the above list.