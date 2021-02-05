The 55th iteration of the biggest spectacle in American sports is set to be played this Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet for Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

To get yourself ready for the big game, here are some frequently asked questions about the Super Bowl, and some fun facts for all the football nerds out there.

What time does it start?

Super Bowl LV will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.

How can I tune in?

The game will be televised on CBS as well as ESPN Deportes. Streaming of the game will be available on NFL.com, the NFL App, and on Yahoo! Sports.

If you're unable to watch the game, or if you prefer listening to broadcasts through the radio, you'll be able to tune in with NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, or Sirius XM.

Who will be announcing the game?

On the CBS broadcast, Jim Nantz will be the play-by-play announcer, with Tony Romo by his side as the game analyst. Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, and Jay Feely will be the sideline reporters. Gene Steratore, a former NFL referee, will be called in whenever there's an official review or a coaches challenge as the rules analyst.

Fun facts for the football nerds

Magic number 10: Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady will be making his tenth Super Bowl appearance on Sunday, the most of any player in NFL history.

Going for history: If Brady wins, he will become only the second quarterback in NFL history to win a championship with multiple teams. Peyton Manning is the only other player to do it, winning Super Bowl XLV with the Indianapolis Colts and Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos.

Familiar face upsetting the order: Since the 2016 season, only one quarterback not named Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles dethroned Brady in Super Bowl LII, winning the game 41-33 and bringing home the Super Bowl MVP award.

A Super Bowl first: Sarah Thomas will become the first female to ever referee a Super Bowl on Sunday.

Home game Super Bowl: This year's big game will be held in Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This will be the first time a team has ever played a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

The youngster attempting to stake his claim: While Brady will be attempting to make history on Sunday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will also be going for some history making of his own. At just 25 years old, Mahomes would be the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win two Super Bowls if he comes out victorious. He would also join Brady as the only other quarterback to win two Super Bowls within the first four years of his career.

Road to a repeat: The Chiefs are looking to become just the eighth team in NFL history to win back-to-back championships. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV last season.

Bragging rights: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians have only coached against each other twice, splitting the games 1-1. Both games were decided by three points each.

Aged like fine wine: At 43 years old, Brady will be making his third Super Bowl start since turning 40. No other quarterback in NFL history has made it to the big game in their 40s.

A legendary matchup: The quarterback matchup between Brady and Mahomes will mark the first time the two previous Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks meet in the next Super Bowl. Brady won in the 2018-'19 season, defeating the Los Angeles Rams. Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the 49ers last season.

Miscellaneous Super Bowl fun facts

Wing Bowl: According to the National Chicken Council's annual Wing Report, Americans will consume a record 1.42 billion chicken wings during the big game on Sunday. That figure is up 2% from last year's report.

A notable absence: This will be the first time in 37 years that Budweiser doesn't air a commercial during the Super Bowl. Coca-cola, Pepsi, and Hyundai will also be absent from Super Bowl commercials this year.

Fans in the stands: Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL will only allow 14,500 fans (30% capacity) to attend. 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers will receive free admission to the game.

The price of advertisements: The cost of a 30-second ad during Super Bowl LV will be $5.5 million.

Betting on the big game: Pennsylvania is among 20 states that will allow legal betting on the Super Bowl this year.