The San Francisco 49ers play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV Sunday. Here's what you need to know about the big game.
When
Sunday, 6:30 p.m.
Where
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens Florida
TV
The game will be televised on Fox. Locally on WPMT Channel 43 and WXTF Channel 29.
Odds
The 49ers are favored by 1.5 points, while the over/under is 55, as set by oddsshark.com. The money line is 49ers 100 and the Chiefs -120. Meaning a $100 bet on the 49ers will win you $100, while a $100 wager on the Chiefs will earn an additional $120.
Prop bets
Prop bets are the wacky wagers associated with the Super Bowl that many times are not about the game about the game, like ...
How long will it take Demi Lovato to sing the national anthem? The over/under is two minutes, as set by SportsLine.com and reported at CBSSports.com.
Here are the "Top 30 Prop Bets" from Sportsline.com
Super Bowl commercials
Here are Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and David Ortiz featured in a Hyundai add using thick Boston accents.
Here's a link at CNBC.com at to other Super Bowl commercials that will be shown during the big game.