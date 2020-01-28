Tribute for Kobe Bryant kicks off Super Bowl media night

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, right, chats with San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Marlins Park in Miami.

 David J. Phillip

The San Francisco 49ers play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV Sunday. Here's what you need to know about the big game.

When

Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

Where

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens Florida

TV

The game will be televised on Fox. Locally on WPMT Channel 43 and WXTF Channel 29.

Odds 

The 49ers are favored by 1.5 points, while the over/under is 55, as set by oddsshark.com. The money line is 49ers 100 and the Chiefs -120. Meaning a $100 bet on the 49ers will win you $100, while a $100 wager on the Chiefs will earn an additional $120.

Prop bets

Prop bets are the wacky wagers associated with the Super Bowl that many times are not about the game about the game, like ...

How long will it take Demi Lovato to sing the national anthem? The over/under is two minutes, as set by SportsLine.com and reported at CBSSports.com.

Here are the "Top 30 Prop Bets" from Sportsline.com

Super Bowl commercials

Here are Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and David Ortiz featured in a Hyundai add using thick Boston accents.

Here's a link at CNBC.com at to other Super Bowl commercials that will be shown during the big game.