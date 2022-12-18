Today's sports celeb birthday

Doug Dennison

Dennison was born on Dec. 18, 1951

Dennison, a McCaskey grad, was a member of Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl teams that went 1-1 in the big game in the '70s. The Cowboys beat Denver in Super Bowl XII and lost to Pittsburgh in SBX while the running back was in Dallas.

A short-yardage specialist, Dennison, who was the first NFL player from what was then Kutztown State Teachers College, ran for 1,112 yards on 306 carries in 52 games for the Cowboys from 1974-78.

Doug Dennison's stats from pro-football-referece.com

Here's video of of a couple of runs by Dennison, including a touchdown, in a Cowboys win over the Eagles in a 1975 game.

After playing with the Cowboys, he signed with Cleveland for the 1979 season but did not play a game for the Browns.

He later played in the CFL and USFL.

Prior to his NFL career, Dennison was a football and track star at McCaskey and Kutztown.