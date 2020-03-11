Today's sports celeb birthday -- March 11

Dan Kreider

Kreider, a Manheim Central grad, spent eight of his 10 NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a member of the Steelers team that beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 in Super Bowl XL.

Dan Kreider's stats via pro-football-reference.com

A fullback, much of Kreider's time with the Steelers was spent blocking for Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis.

Here's Kreider (No. 35) clearing a path to the end zone for Bettis.

Kreider's last two seasons in the NFL, he played for the St. Louis Rams (2008) and the Arizona Cardinals (2009).

Kreider played college ball at New Hampshire where he was coached by former Eagles coach Chip Kelly.

