Today's sports celeb birthday -- March 11
Dan Kreider
Kreider, a Manheim Central grad, spent eight of his 10 NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a member of the Steelers team that beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 in Super Bowl XL.
Dan Kreider's stats via pro-football-reference.com
A fullback, much of Kreider's time with the Steelers was spent blocking for Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis.
Here's Kreider (No. 35) clearing a path to the end zone for Bettis.
13 years ago today, Jerome Bettis trucked over what appears to be half the Bears D-Line to help keep Pittsburgh’s championship season alive.— HOMAGE (@HOMAGE) December 11, 2018
Pay homage. pic.twitter.com/j9M5ofQVcr
Kreider's last two seasons in the NFL, he played for the St. Louis Rams (2008) and the Arizona Cardinals (2009).
Kreider played college ball at New Hampshire where he was coached by former Eagles coach Chip Kelly.