Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game has been postponed. The game will likely be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday.

Here is the NFL Network's Ian Rapport reporting about the game via his Twitter account.

After another positive test for the #Titans, bringing their total to 4 players who tested positive, and with their facility currently closed, their game vs. the #Steelers will now be played either Monday or Tuesday, rather than Sunday. The first COVID-19 schedule alteration. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2020