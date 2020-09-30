Titans have NFL's 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, right, talks with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger after a 28-21 win over the Houston Texans in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

 Gene J. Puskar

Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game has been postponed. The game will likely be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday.

Here is the NFL Network's Ian Rapport reporting about the game via his Twitter account.