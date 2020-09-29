The Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings, who played each other Sunday, have both been told they need to work remotely after "several test results" for the COVID-19 virus were positive for Titans players and personnel, as reported by the Associated Press.

Among those who tested positive was Titans outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen.

The Vikings have had no positive tests.

There were no positive tests with the @Vikings when notified this morning but the NFL is taking the safe approach via protocols with facility shutdown, source added. https://t.co/kVJIDBUfwQ — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 29, 2020

The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in a battle of unbeaten 3-0 teams.

Here's a statement from the Steelers.

Statement from the #Titans on the eight new positive COVID-19 cases: pic.twitter.com/wvmEw7ZSi2 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2020

A league source has confirmed Titans have 3 new players have tested positive and 5 new personnel positives for the Covid-19. I'm told no decision has been made about this weekend's game against the Steelers in Nashville. The Titans facility is expected to be shut down. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 29, 2020

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was scheduled to have a news conference at noon. That has been pushed back to sometime later this afternoon.

I the Steelers-Titans game is postponed, there is no date on the current schedule when it could be made up.