Steelers playing well in all areas during 3-0 start

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The quarterback and his Steelers teammates are to play at Tennessee Sunday, but that game is in doubt after several Titans tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. 

 Don Wright

The Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings, who played each other Sunday,  have both been told they need to work remotely after "several test results" for the COVID-19 virus were positive for Titans players and personnel, as reported by the Associated Press.

Among those who tested positive was Titans outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen.

The Vikings have had no positive tests.

The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in a battle of unbeaten 3-0 teams.

Sign up for our newsletter

Here's a statement from the Steelers.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was scheduled to have a news conference at noon. That has been pushed back to sometime later this afternoon.

I the Steelers-Titans game is postponed, there is no date on the current schedule when it could be made up.