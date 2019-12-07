Buoyed by a career-high 31 points from James Sullivan, Millersville overcame an 11-point deficit to snap a three-game skid Saturday with a 91-83 overtime win over visiting Edinboro.
With versatile point guard Jaden Faulkner still out of the lineup nursing an injury, the Marauders (1-2 PSAC, 4-4 overall) adapted with production from all over the court.
Four other players finished in double figures for MU.
Justin Nwosu finished with 15 points and nine rebounds while Caden Najdawi notched his third double-double in five games with 13 points and 11 boards. The Marauders also got 12 points from Khari Williams and 11 from Mekhi Hendricks.
The game hung in the balance with about 35 seconds left in overtime and the Marauders clinging to an 85-83 lead.
As Edinboro aggressively trapped in the backcourt, Hendricks was being double-teamed in front of the Edinboro bench. He managed to keep control of the ball and get a pass to the sprinting Sullivan in the middle of the court. Sulllivan led a three-on-one break, then dished the ball to Najdawi, who caught it in stride and threw down a right-handed jam for a four-point lead that held as Millersville did the rest at the foul line, with Nwosu and Hendricks going 4 for 4.
Washington 66, Franklin & Marshall 61: Matt Redhead was 6 of 10 from the floor Saturday and finished with a team-high 15 points on the road with five rebounds.
Brian Hines (Manheim Township) added 12 off the bench and grabbed seven boards. Justin Kupa netted 11 and Ignas Slyka finished with 10 for F&M (0-3 Centennial Conference, 2-5 overall).
Morrisville State 86, Lancaster Bible College 78: Jordan Shewbridge had a career-high 26 points Saturday, but the Chargers saw their losing streak hit four games as they opened North Eastern Athletic Conference play on the road. Shewbridge (Garden Spot) was 9 of 18 from the floor and 6 of 13 from 3-point range, and his trey with 3:39 remaining gave LBC (0-1 NEAC, 1-6 overall) a 77-75 lead. However, the reigning NEAC champions took over from there.
Tyler Norris had 17 points and seven rebounds off the bench for LBC. Jackson Henri added 12 points, and Luke Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg) had 10.
Moravian 90, Elizabethtown 72 (OT): Once trailing by as much as 21 points, the Bears stormed back to force aan extra period before falling to Moravian in the teams’ Landmark Conference opener Saturday.
Senior Connor Moffatt (Hempfield) scored a career-high 31 points, including 20 in the second half for the the Blue Jays (0-1 Landmark, 3-3 overall). He notched his second double-double of the season with 15 rebounds.
Women
Millersville 85, Edinboro 78: Prior to Saturday’s home opener, the Marauders’ Lauren Lister was honored for reaching the 1,000-point plateau. She followed the pomp and circumstance with some high-level play, notching a season-high 31 points to go with nine rebounds and seven assists in the victory.
Millersville (1-2 PSAC, 2-4 overall) also got 20 points from Olivia Mottern, including a 4-of-8 effort from the 3-point line. Courtney Dimoff, with 12 points, was the only other Marauder to reach double figures.
The Marauders went a blistering 21 of 22 (95.4 percent) from the free-throw line in the game. Lister's 10 free throws made and 11 attempts were both season-highs.
Elizabethtown 72, Moravian 60: Veronica Christ netted a career-high 28 points Saturday as the host Blue Jays opened their Landmark Conference slate with a win. Elizabethtown (1-0 Landmark, 5-2 overall) outscored the Greyhounds in three of the four quarters.
Washington 68, Franklin & Marshall 46: Kenna Williams led all scorers with 20 points, but the visiting Diplomats (2-3 Centennial Conference, 3-5 overall) still took the defeat.Williams also had 13 rebounds for the double-double. The junior was 12 of 16 (75 percent) at the free-throw line. Washington had six players finish with double-digit points, paced by 18 from Emilee Cramer.
Morrisville State 76, Lancaster Bible College 42: Caitlin Hickey (Manheim Township) led the Chargers (0-1 NEAC, 0-6 overall) with 11 points and nine rebounds in the loss on the road.