From the moment the clock hit 4 p.m., there was a constant roar inside Manheim Township's Ken Barshinger Natatorium.
Officials had to quiet the crowd after standing ovations from both the Township and Hempfield benches as the diving competition kicked off Thursday's Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One swimming showdown.
Hempfield's Ethan Richard and Township's Nico Billoni traded high-scoring dives to the delight of the crowd and Township coach Dan Graybill, who called it “the best boys' diving I've seen in a dual meet.”
The excitement continued as the first two girls events came down to the final 25 yards. Township pulled out both the 200 freestyle and the 200 IM at the wall, but made sure the final score wasn't as close.
Faith Forman, Hope Boldizar and Gabby Stramara each won two individual events as the Blue Streak girls pulled away for a 115-68 win.
The Township boys completed the sweep of rival Hempfield with a 139-41 victory led by double winners Jackson Prevost and Henry Gingrich.
“They have been working very hard this year and I was incredibly impressed with their finishes,” Graybill said. “They wanted to win. They fought the whole way in and it was one of those situations where you had to look up at the timing system to tell who touched the other one out.”
The Township girls (1-0, 5-0) pulled out to an early lead with Taylor Leaman's (153.9) diving win and first- and second-place finishes in the 200 medley relay, but Hempfield looked poised to answer in the 200 freestyle.
The Black Knights' Katelyn Wiglesworth propelled into the lead coming off the wall for the final 50 yards, but Boldizar closed the gap to win by 0.14 seconds. Boldizar later led a sweep of the 500 freestyle, clocking in at 5:36.62 for the nearly six-second victory.
The 200 IM played out much the same way as the 200 freestyle.
This time, Hempfield's (0-1, 4-1) Maggie Shaffer made her move in the backstroke. By the freestyle leg, however, Stramara had pulled even. A surge into the wall gave the Township sophomore a 0.24-second win in 2:15.09.
Stramara also won the 100 butterfly, while Forman won the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
Katie Yoder played a role in all three Hempfield victories, first speeding away in the 50 freestyle. The senior then anchored the 200 freestyle relay and swam the second leg of the 400 freestyle relay (3:48.30), an event the Black Knights won by 15 seconds.
“We lost a few touch-outs that were really important, like three or four where we just faded at the end, which was really tough on the score,” Hempfield coach Kate Rohrbaugh said. “But overall, we did get a good number of best times on both the girls and boys sides and a lot of good races.”
The boys meet started off just as close, with Billoni (224.20) topping Richard by 3.4 points and Township (1-0, 5-0) rolled from there, sweeping four events.
Prevost led a trio of Blue Streaks in the backstroke after winning the 100 freestyle (49.72) by more than five seconds. Both of Gingrich's individual wins came in Township sweeps, with the sophomore earning a nearly five-second win in the 500 freestyle and holding on for the win in the 100 breaststroke.
Graham Calhoun, who finished second behind Gingrich in the 500, posted a one-second victory in the 50 freestyle.
Struggling to match the depth of Township's roster, Hempfield's (0-1, 4-1) highest finishes came with second-place times in the 200 and 400 free relays.