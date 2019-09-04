LEBANON — In order for Connor Strine to go low, hitting the fairway is apparently unnecessary.
That may change when the season approaches the high school majors —the league championships, districts and states. But at least on a hot, muggy Wednesday afternoon in the middle of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One Golf schedule, Strine found zero fairways off the tee at Fairview Golf Course while still fashioning a 1-under par 70 to lead Manheim Township to another 4-0 team sweep.
The Blue Streaks posted a season-low team total of 303 to run their season mark to 12-0.
“It didn’t really matter,” Strine said of hitting his second shot out of the rough all day. “The rough was kind of down and I was pretty consistent out of there.”
Host Cedar Crest was second in the team totals with 349, two shots ahead of Lancaster Catholic.
Strine, who birdied four out of his first nine holes and had the putter working well, was challenged for the day’s top spot by teammate Graham Calhoun. With birdies on his last two holes, Graham posted a 1-over par 72. At 16, Calhoun's penultimate hole in the modified shotgun start, he punched through the trees from 100 yards out to within three feet for birdie. At 17, Calhoun reached the par 5 in two and just missed making eagle.
Hempfield sophomore Sawyer Martin, who was tied with Strine through two rounds for low total (150), double-bogeyed the par-3 ninth and the par-3 18th, and played the rest in 2-over par en route to a 77. Hempfield's 366 topped Penn Manor’s 376 for the Black Knights’ first win.
“I kind of got in my own way, which I’m notorious for doing,” Martin said. “But I played pretty well other than that. It could have been a lot better but it could have been a lot worse.”
Keegan Dings of Penn Manor rolled in a 30-footer on 18 for birdie to post a 92, the low round for the three girls in the field. Cedar Crest’s Emma Dissinger was two shots back with a 94.
Strine had it rolling well on the 2-under outward nine, making a 20-foot, par-saving putt at No. 2, a 15-footer at No. 7 for birdie and another 20-footer at the par-3 ninth for birdie.
“Making putts like that is always a bonus,” Strine said. “I’m usually not that consistent. I didn’t have to scramble much. The putts were dropping.”
With three matches down and two to play, MT is four wins clear of Lancaster Catholic (8-4), and while not overlooking any team the rest of the regular season, the Blue Streaks are already looking forward to the league championships at Foxchase on Sept. 23.
“Well, I’m trying to get a tee time at Foxchase so we can practice, but no, our section is not over yet and we aren’t overlooking anybody,” Streaks coach Steve Brenner said. “We’ve played well in section play but there are good teams out there in the other sections.”