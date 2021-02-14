Believe it or not, we’ve reached the final full week of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball action, as this truncated season filled with coronavirus protocols and postponements aplenty has officially hit the stretch drive.

Two of the section races are in the books — Hempfield has claimed Section 1 and Lancaster Mennonite put its stamp on Section 5 — and the other three chases are nearing the finish line.

A friendly reminder: Only head-to-head section games are counting in the standings this season. The league is still contesting crossover games — which have been mighty intriguing up to this point — but only section games count for championship purposes.

The L-L League playoffs, set to begin Feb. 23, will feature the section champions. If a section race finishes in a tie, the teams will be crowned co-champs, and the squad with the better District 3 power rating will make the league bracket.

Here is a look at all five sections and where everyone stands, with the Feb. 22 league-play deadline date quickly approaching ...

SECTION 1

Hempfield (7-1 in section games, 9-4 overall) locked up its second straight crown last week, and the Black Knights have nothing but crossover and nonleague games the rest of the way. They can safely start making room on the gym wall for another championship banner.

Hempfield earned a clutch crossover W against Ephrata last Thursday.

Cedar Crest (5-2, 7-4) and Manheim Township (5-3, 6-7) are duking it out for the runner-up tag; the Falcons have one section game remaining, Saturday against Penn Manor (1-6, 3-6). McCaskey (0-7, 1-9) is currently in shutdown mode; the Red Tornado’s crossover game last week against Lebanon was postponed. We’ll see when McCaskey gets back on the court.

SECTION 2

We figured this race would go right down to the tape, and it sure looks like it will, as Ephrata (6-1, 7-3) and Elizabethtown (5-1, 7-1) start the week tied in the loss column for the top spot. They split their season series. The defending-champ Mountaineers finish up section play Tuesday at home against Conestoga Valley.

Meanwhile, the Bears will play one and a half games against the Buckskins on Saturday. Yeah, really. E-town and CV will pick up their suspended game from Jan. 27 at halftime, and then they’ll play a full game later that night — both in E-town — so the Bucks (1-3, 2-4) will have a major say in who wins Section 2.

CV has dropped four straight since coming out of its second shutdown this season. Still, the Bucks have some huge games on the horizon.

Meanwhile, red-hot Warwick (3-4, 5-4) has won three in a row, and is making a spirited late-season push for a postseason bid. The Warriors open the week on the bubble for a D3-6A playoff spot.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 3

Cocalico (6-1, 12-1) is in the driver’s seat here; the Eagles, who are riding an electric eight-game winning streak, have clinched no worse than a share for the crown — their first since 2006 — and they can put it under lock and key outright with a home win over Garden Spot (1-6, 1-11) on Monday.

The Spartans picked off back-to-back champ Solanco on Saturday for their first win this season, so they’re feeling better about things, and would love to throw a monkey wrench into the proceedings.

Lampeter-Strasburg (6-2, 7-4) and Manheim Central (4-4, 10-5) also spent the winter running with the lead pack, and the Pioneers would get a co-title if Garden Spot can upset Cocalico.

SECTION 4

Lancaster Catholic (4-0, 6-2) hasn’t played since Jan. 30, and the Crusaders are set to get cranking again on Tuesday against Solanco (2-6, 6-9) in a crossover game.

Catholic, the defending champ, is ahead of Elco (4-1, 10-5) in the section chase, and the Raiders will play at Catholic on Feb. 22 on the last night of league play. That game will very likely decide the section champ. Catholic edged Elco 46-43 in Myerstown back on Jan. 8 in the season-opener for both teams.

Circle this game: Cocalico visits Catholic for a crossover clash on Thursday.

SECTION 5

Lancaster Mennonite (9-0, 11-4) won its second title in the last three years, so the Blazers will spend their last week of the regular season gearing up for the playoffs.

Columbia (6-2, 9-3) and Annville-Cleona (5-4, 5-7) took turns sharing the second spot, while Pequea Valley (3-5, 3-7), 2020 champ Lancaster Country Day (2-8, 4-8) and Octorara (0-6, 0-8) have had some ups and downs.

Octorara hasn’t played since Feb. 4; the Braves are due back Wednesday, hosting Mennonite.

SCORING LEADERS: Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (23.5), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (20.5), Columbia’s Brie Droege (19.4), Lebanon’s Giahny Correa (18.6), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (17.5), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (17.1), Cocalico’s Hannah Custer (16.9), Columbia’s Brooke Droege (14.6), Warwick’s Lauren Pyle (13.6), Elco’s Amanda Smith (13.5).

MOST 3-POINTERS: Cocalico’s Izzy Mack (26), Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (24), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (20), Solanco’s Paige Phillips (20), Garden Spot’s Erin Gonzalez (19), Manheim Central’s Rachel Nolt (17), McCaskey’s Alani Bosque (15), Lancaster Mennonite’s Lily Lehman (15), Warwick’s Lauren Pyle (15), Lebanon’s Giahny Correa (14), L-S’s Emma Drouillard (14), Cedar Crest’s Reese Glover (14), Pequea Valley’s Brooke Liney (14), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (14), Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (14).

NOTABLES: Mariah Wilson joined the 1,700-point club when she popped in 31 points Saturday in Mennonite’s nonleague win over Berks County power Twin Valley. The Towson University commit is at 1,711 for her career, tops in program history. Wilson is scoring at a 29.4 clip in the last five games, including a 40-point, and a pair of 30-point outings. … Giahny Correa is the only other current 1,000-point player in the league; Lebanon’s senior sniper is at 1,076 points. … More active career scoring leaders: Elco senior Amanda Smith (841 points), Cocalico senior Hannah Custer (839), Warwick senior Lauren Pyle (761), Manheim Central sophomore Maddie Knier (710), Cedar Crest senior Reese Glover (610), Penn Manor junior Morgan Miller (595). … Future L-L League member Linden Hall opens the week on the 1-line in the D3-2A rankings, just ahead of Columbia; the Lions are the back-to-back reigning champs in that classification, and they’ll get a pair of L-L League squads this week: Monday at Lancaster Mennonite and Thursday at home vs. L-S. Linden Hall, which has played an independent schedule the last two seasons, will join the league in 2022-23 and slot into Section 4 when the league goes back to four sections that season. No Mercy for Lions. … E-town junior Jade Love-Morris has earned the rep as one of the top in-your-mug defenders around the L-L League. But she’s added an offensive punch to her game this winter, averaging a team-best 11.8 points for the Bears. Why the success? Love-Morris spent the offseason working out with former Donegal standout — and 1,700-point sniper scorer — Kiera Baughman. Those workouts are paying off. … Love-Morris had 13 points in E-town's clutch crossover win vs. Hempfield on Saturday. ... How’s this for instant offense: Elco sub Claudia Huey doesn’t get a ton of minutes. But in the last four games, she’s popped off the bench and splashed five 3-pointers for an instant jolt of O in the Raiders’ attack. She hit a pair of 3’s in Saturday’s Section 4 win over Donegal. Elco is 6-2 in its last eight games, and is on Lancaster Catholic’s heels in the section derby. … Ashlyn Messinger has come on like gangbusters for Northern Lebanon. The Vikings knew coming into the season that they needed to replace scoring machine Zara Zerman. Messinger, a junior multi-purpose player, has stepped in; she’s scoring at a 15.3 clip with seven 3’s in the last six games, including a career-high 21-point outing in a win over L-S last Friday. … Said it last week and we’ll mention it again: Columbia freshmen twins Brooke and Brie Droege have scored in double-digits in all 12 of the Crimson Tide’s games, as they continue to turn heads. Brie has been on a tear, averaging 21.6 points in the last five games, and Columbia is 4-1 over that clip. She had a career-high 27 points against Lancaster Mennonite, and followed that up with 24 points in a win over Garden Spot. … Lancaster Country Day super soph Genesis Meadows has found her rhythm; she’s at 21.0 points with eight treys in the last three games, including a career-best 26-point night against Annville-Cleona last Tuesday. … Penn Manor has a key kid on the shelf — glass-crasher Lily Sugra (10.2) didn’t play last week — but Morgan Miller picked it up in the scoring column with a season-high 24 points and three 3’s in a win over CV. She’s at 11.5 points with four 3’s in the last four games. … One L-L League player has at least one 3-pointer in every game out this season: Cocalico soph sniper Kiersten Shipton. Teammate Izzy Mack, who has a league-best 26 bombs, has 20 treys during the Eagles’ eight-game winning tear. Those two have been murder for opposing defenders at the arc. Ask Elco. … We’ve been telling you about Garden Spot ninth-grader Morgan Pavelik, and she had her hello-world moment Saturday, bucketing a career-high 18 points with a couple of 3’s in the Spartans’ win over Solanco. Remember her name moving forward. … Speaking of the Golden Mules, Solanco senior shooter du jour Paige Phillips knocked down seven 3’s and popped in a career-high 29 points in a nonleague win over York last Wednesday. She followed that up with 18 points and another trey in a crossover win vs. Donegal on Friday. Her 7-trey effort was the best among L-L League players this season. … Olivia Fedorshak has become a reliable No. 2 scorer for Ephrata; the dribble-driver is at 12.8 points over the last four games, including a career-best 21-point effort in a must-have win over E-town last Tuesday. … Warwick’s backcourt has come up big during the Warriors’ three-game winning streak: Lauren Pyle (13.3, 4 3’s) and Jess Williamson (9.7, 5 3’s) have been making buckets and stretching defenses during Warwick’s recent run.

