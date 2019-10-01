From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Two long winning streaks came off the board earlier this season: First, Manheim Central had its 27-game regular-season unbeaten streak snapped after a 37-7 setback at Warwick in Week 3. Later, in Week 5, Lancaster Catholic saw its 14-game regular-season unbeaten streak come to a close when Lebanon KO’d the Crusaders 30-22. So who has the longest current regular-season winning streak? Manheim Township is at 10 in a row, following last week’s 30-14 triumph at Wilson. The Blue Streaks’ last regular-season loss was in Week 6 last year, a 16-14 setback against the Bulldogs. Warwick’s regular-season winning streak is at nine in a row; the Warriors’ last regular-season loss was in Week 7 last year against the Blue Streaks, 28-20. Township (6-0) is at Warwick (6-0) on Friday. And when the Streaks and Warriors duke it out in this much-anticipated showdown, they’ll be the top-ranked teams in their respective classifications in the District 3 power rankings.

2. Conversely, three teams are currently riding double-digit-game losing streaks: Garden Spot is at 20 in a row (Spartans’ last win was Oct. 6, 2017, 49-7 over Ephrata); Pequea Valley is at 16 in a row (Braves’ last win was Nov. 3, 2017, 28-27 over Elco); and McCaskey is at 13 in a row (Red Tornado’s last win was in Week 3 last year, 34-17 over Reading). Garden Spot hosts Elizabethtown, Pequea Valley is at Annville-Cleona, and McCaskey will welcome Solanco in this week’s league-mandated crossover game.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

3. Two L-L League running backs are poised to hit the 1,000-yard rushing plateau in Week 7 games. Solanco FB Nick Yannutz (129-902, 12 TD) needs 98 yards against McCaskey and Cedar Crest RB Tyler Cruz (152-893, 11 TD) needs 107 yards vs. Penn Manor to hit that milestone number. Yannutz was a 1,000-yard rusher in his sophomore season, two years ago. … Eight L-L League quarterbacks have already thrown for 1,000-plus yards this season, and one more should/could join that club on Friday: Ephrata QB Caden Keefer (67-of-99 for 890 yards, 9 TD) needs 110 air yards against Columbia to hit quad-digits. … Four L-L League quarterbacks with ample passing attempts have yet to throw an interception this season: Lancaster Catholic’s Gavin Sullivan (36-of-60 for 595 yards, 3 TD), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Connor Nolt (32-of-59 for 644 yards, 7 TD), Cocalico’s Noah Palm (26-of-40 for 495 yards, 3 TD) and Octorara’s Jansen Schempp (17-of-36 for 263 yards, 1 TD) have been clean through the air. … In 172 career passing attempts, Palm has been intercepted just one time; he needs 98 passing yards for 2,000 in his career.

